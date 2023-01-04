Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden, FDA move to turn local pharmacies into abortion clinics
The Biden administration on Tuesday formalized a process to allow retail pharmacies to join the abortion-pill business. The policy change—originally announced more than a year ago—is the latest example of President Joe Biden doing the bidding of the abortion industry at the expense of women’s health and safety. Here’s what you need to know about the Food and Drug Administration’s latest move and what it means.
Mic
You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy
As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills
The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies.
The FDA Just Changed Its Rules on the Abortion Pill. What Does That Actually Mean?
Pharmacies will now be allowed to dispense the abortion medication mifepristone to patients with a prescription, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. It’s a move that will further expand access to abortion for some—but not for those living in states with near-total abortion bans. “There are...
Dr. Saphier sounds alarm on FDA allowing pharmacies to offer abortion pills: 'People are going to be harmed'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier explained the potential severe consequences of providing easier access to abortion medication.
Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules
Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
Some major pharmacies are planning to dispense abortion pills, but not in every state
After a change to US Food and Drug Administration rules, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say they plan to seek certification to distribute abortion pills where legally allowed.
Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.
Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies
Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
CBS News
Pharmacies nationwide allowed to dispense abortion pills to patients, FDA says
The US Food and Drug Administration is allowing certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion medication mifepristone to people who have a prescription. Mifepristone can be used along with another medication, misoprostol, to end a pregnancy. Previously, these pills could be ordered, prescribed and dispensed only by a certified healthcare provider. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the FDA allowed the pills to be sent through the mail and said it would no longer enforce a rule requiring people to get the first of the two drugs in person at a clinic or hospital.
Medical, Surgical Abortions Are Very Safe: Review
As American women grapple with the fallout of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, new Canadian research confirms both medical and surgical abortions are safe. Although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortions than surgical ones, death rates were far higher among women who gave birth. If all...
AOL Corp
FDA says it will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill
The abortion pill mifepristone is safe enough that retail pharmacies can begin dispensing it so long as a certified health care provider prescribes the drug and if that pharmacy meets certain requirements, according to new rules published Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If pharmacies jump on board,...
FDA Rejects Abortion Pill Petitions From Right and Left
The Food and Drug Administration refused two citizen petitions asking the agency to change its rules on when and how abortion pills are obtained, according to Politico. The FDA slapped Students for Life with a rejection after the anti-abortion group asked it to keep mifepristone prescriptions, one of the two pills used for abortion, from being available through telemedicine. FDA also denied the group’s request to require users to go to the doctor in-person three times, restrict the pill to usage during the first seven weeks instead of first 10 weeks of a pregnancy and only allow access to people who prove they have “convenient access to emergency medical care,” according to Politico. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists asked the FDA to relax its restrictions for people using mifepristone to treat miscarriages, but the FDA also denied their petition.Read it at POLITICO
FDA Says Retail Pharmacies Can Now Offer Abortion Pills
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a regulatory change on Tuesday that allows retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. Before now, patients could only get this two-drug medication through clinics, doctors and a handful of mail-order pharmacies. Two companies that make...
US Justice Department Decision Is A Big Win For Those Seeking Abortion Pills
When abortion bans started sweeping through states after Roe v. Wade was overturned, patients and providers began looking for abortion alternatives. The infrastructure for virtual healthcare was already in place — one of the positives to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic — and had been used to prescribe birth control and provide other reproductive services that did not require hands-on treatment, per The Washington Post.
Idaho woman documents horrific 19-day miscarriage after state’s near-total abortion ban blocked her from getting treatment
An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on TikTok has said the state’s near-total abortion ban was a punishment for her to carry her dead baby inside her.Carmen Broesder, 35, posted a series of videos, including audio and pictures to document her excruciating and infuriating experience of active miscarriage and said doctors twice rejected a surgery on her as she continued to suffer cramps and bleeding.Ms Broesder was six weeks pregnant when an emergency room in Idaho diagnosed her miscarrying her baby on 8 December, according to hospital documents shared on TikTok.She continued to bleed, battling intense pain...
