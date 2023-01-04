ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA

Brian Kemp has won a second term as governor without telling us what he wants to accomplish in that second term. OK, that’s not quite true. Just by winning, he has already kept his biggest campaign promise, the promise that served as the basis of his entire re-election bid: “Stacey Abrams is not going to […] The post Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest

ATLANTA – A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in three north Georgia counties headed to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat held by the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston died on Nov. 16 after an extended illness. The powerful House speaker, who represented north...
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup

State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up […] The post Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Herschel Walker Ignored the Concerns of Older Georgians

Now that the runoff election dust has settled and Senator Raphael Warnock is returning to Washington, it’s clear that Herschel Walker’s inability to focus on the kitchen table issues cost the Republican support among our state’s most powerful constituency – older voters. I belong to that...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Help is just 3 numbers away for south Georgians

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers. Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.
VALDOSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kemp vows to arrest more 'Cop City' protestors

ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp said he vows to make more arrests in protests over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Opponents call the area 'Cop City'. Kemp tweeted out his plan Tuesday after an anonymous activist claimed to set fire to a bank in Oregon in solidarity...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Governor Kemp announces over 70 appointments

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces more than 70 appointments and re-appointments to various state boards, authorities, and commissions. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment and re-appointment of more than 70 individuals to the following state boards, authorities, and commissions:. Chris Clark will now represent the 6th Congressional...
GEORGIA STATE

