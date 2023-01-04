Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup
State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up […] The post Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
2023 could be the year for sports betting and casino gambling in Georgia
State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up and sign the bill.
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
After an anonymous activist claimed to set an Oregon bank on fire in solidarity with those fighting against Atlanta’s pu...
GA state employees suspected of stealing more than $6.7M in unemployment benefits, audit claims
ATLANTA — Nearly 300 state employees are suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. A new internal state investigation identifies more than 280 state employees who applied for and collected the benefits, despite the fact that they were still employed by the state of Georgia.
