The Cleveland Browns have been without cornerback Denzel Ward and offensive tackle Jack Conklin all week after getting hurt in the 24-10 win against the Washington Commanders. Now as they look to close their season out on a high note against the Pittsburgh Steelers, another starting offensive lineman has joined the newly-extended Conklin on the sideline as center Ethan Pocic has missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO