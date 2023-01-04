Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Orlando City SC add D Rafael Santos to roster
Orlando City SC acquired defender Rafael Lucas Cardoso dos Santos, known as Rafael Santos, from Cruzeiro of Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A on Thursday. Per Orlando City SC, Santos will sign a two-year contract with club options in 2025 and 2026, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa, ITC and medical evaluation.
CBS Sports
NWSL: Gotham FC send No. 1 pick to Angel City FC to select Alyssa Thompson; Yazmeen Ryan moved
Just a week before the 2023 NWSL Draft, a massive four-team trade saw the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft go from NY/NJ Gotham FC to Angel City FC while Gotham FC ended up snagging the No. 2 pick from Orlando Pride. The Portland Thorns are also involved in the deal, which sees allocation money, forward Yazmeen Ryan and more picks moved:
FOX Sports
Gregg Berhalter assistant Anthony Hudson named interim USMNT head coach
Anthony Hudson will coach the United States men’s soccer team rather than Gregg Berhalter ahead of the first two matches of the cycle leading to the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday it was investigating Berhalter for a 1991 domestic violence incident involving the woman who became his wife.
OLD Former US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ over revelation he kicked his wife
Former US national men’s team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter has expressed “sadness” over revelations that he kicked his future wife in 1991 and the subsequent allegations of blackmail that that came as his contract ended.The USMNT named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Berhalter led the team to the World Cup 2022, where it ultimately lost to...
CBS Sports
Retired USMNT players react to Danielle Reyna-Gregg Berhalter feud: 'It's the ultimate youth soccer parents'
Describing the state of the United States men's national team as messy or ugly would be an understatement thanks to the drama involving the Berhalters and the Reynas. Danielle and Claudio Reyna, the parents of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and USMNT winger Gio Reyna, brought forth a 1991 domestic violence incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart. The revelation coincided with the fact that Gio Reyna had a reduced role off the bench with Gregg Berhalter as coach of the USMNT during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Gio Reyna's mom reported USMNT coach Berhalter's domestic incident
Team USA’s star-crossed bid for glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is long over – but the fallout and bitter recriminations are still flying.
Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past
On Tuesday, U.S. men’s soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter tweeted that he got into a physical argument in 1991 with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), kicking her in the legs. Berhalter said then that someone threatened to “take me down” during the World Cup by revealing this information to U.S. Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WLNS
US men’s coach Berhalter admits kicking future wife in 1991
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation revealed Tuesday it is investigating men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who later became his wife. The federation said it learned of the allegation on Dec. 11 and hired the...
Gregg Berhalter will not return as head coach of U.S. Men's National Soccer team
Gregg Berhalter won't return as head coach of the U.S. Soccer Men's national team.
Gregg Berhalter, 'saddened' by Reyna saga, says he'd 'like to continue' as USMNT head coach
Gregg Berhalter said Thursday that he would "like to continue in my role" as U.S. men's national team head coach. Berhalter's contract expired on Dec. 31. U.S. Soccer is currently reviewing his performance over the past four years, and specifically at the 2022 World Cup. The review has been complicated by an investigation into a decades-old domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and his now-wife, Rosalind. The incident was brought to U.S. Soccer officials by the parents of midfielder Gio Reyna amid friction between Berhalter and the player.
NBC Sports
USMNT to have Hudson, not Berhalter, ‘oversee’ January friendlies
There will be a first-time United States men’s national team coach at the helm later this month when Anthony Hudson oversees friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. That doesn’t mean, however, that Gregg Berhalter won’t retake the wheel in the future. Nor does It mean he will lead the USMNT into the future.
Quarterback only position without Miami football roster losses
Quarterback is the only position in the Miami football program that did not lose a player following the 2022 season due to graduation or transfer. All of the scholarship quarterbacks that were on the 2022 Miami roster are scheduled to return in 2023 led by two-year returning starter Tyler Van Dyke.
Is This the End for USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter?
The U.S. men’s national soccer team has been mired in drama for much of the past month, culminating Wednesday with a shocking admission of domestic violence from coach Gregg Berhalter—forced by what he claims was a potentially career-ending blackmail incident by a longtime family friend just as his contract as manager of the team expired.U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that Anthony Hudson, an assistant under Berhalter, will temporarily lead the men's team through January so the federation can conduct a “customary review” of the program.That review will have a ton to unpack, nearly all of it with Berhalter at the...
chatsports.com
Ronaldo story resets expectations for Sporting KC - Shades of Blue
Sporting KC came “very close” to signing international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s a real sentence. In our first episode of 2023, Shades of Blue covers all the known facts, the timeline, and of course the reactions to the Ronaldo saga. The story has been confirmed many times...
Hudson to coach U.S. men at soccer camp amid Berhalter probe, Reyna rift
Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach for the United States Men's National Team as soccer officials investigate a domestic violence claim made against coach Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired after the World Cup.
CBS Sports
Gregg Berhalter 'still in consideration' to coach USMNT, barring investigation, USSF's Earnie Stewart says
After the United States made it to the World Cup, it was fair to question whether Gregg Berhalter was the right person to lead the team into the 2026 cycle as co-hosts with Mexico and Canada. The coaching search has been put on a brief hold following an alleged blackmail attempt against Berhalter in regard to a 1991 domestic violence incident with his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter.
FanSided
