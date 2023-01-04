ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

247Sports

Kevin McCullar, Bill Self discuss guard's performance in Texas Tech return

It didn’t take long for Texas Tech fans to make their displeasure with Kevin McCullar’s decision to leave Lubbock for Lawrence known upon his return. According to reports from those inside United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday night, McCullar started to get booed as soon as he took the floor to warm up. That carried over to the game, where the Texas Tech crowd booed basically every time the KU guard touched the ball.
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
MURRAY, KY
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas football's star defensive end, Lonnie Phelps Jr., declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LAWRENCE — Lonnie Phelps Jr.’s stay with Kansas football won’t last for more than a season, as the star defensive end announced Thursday he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Phelps joined the Jayhawks as a redshirt junior for the 2022 season, and rose quickly to become their leading pass rusher. The transfer out of Miami (Ohio) didn’t lose a step as he went from the Group of Five level to the Power Five. And now he’ll...
LAWRENCE, KS
d1sportsnet.com

Yves Missi commits to Baylor

5 star center Yves Missi has committed to Baylor. The 6-10, 210 pound Missi, a native of Colora MD, chose Baylor over 15 offers. He is rated the No. 2 center in the 2024 class and No. 18 overall. January 4, 2023.
WACO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State makes top four for four-star offensive tackle

Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed the need to finish strong with the offensive line in the current recruiting cycle after the early signing period. And after hoisting the Rose Bowl trophy above his head in Pasadena, it seems the Nittany Lions could be in play for a four-star offensive tackle from Maryland in the Class of 2023 coming down the final stretch of the recruiting process. Chimdy Onoh, from Dundalk, Maryland, announced on his Twitter account on Thursday he has cut his list of top schools down to four. Among the four was Penn State, and an official visit...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

