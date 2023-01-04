ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 32, considered 'person of interest' in 2016 homicide in Portsmouth

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
Investigators are looking for a man who they said is a 'person of interest' in a 2016 homicide in Portsmouth.

In Dec. 2016, police found Keith Warren, 29, on Dale Drive suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. He later died at a hospital.

Police on Tuesday said they are now searching for 32-year-old Laron Corbin. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call police at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Earlier on in the case, a then-28-year-old man was charged in the case. The charges were eventually dropped because the only eyewitness in the case could not be located and failed to appear for a previously scheduled trial. In Aug. 2022, police announced multiple persons of interest in the case had been located and interviewed. Afterward, they were no longer considered persons of interest.

