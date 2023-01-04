ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Rise in homicides, violence: Reevaluating Blueprint for Peace in 2023

By Sarah McGrew
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
The City of Milwaukee set another homicide record in 2022, ending the year with 214 deaths, according to MPD's crime map and statistics . That marks three record-breaking years in a row. In 2020 there were 190 homicides and in 2021 there were 193.

And 2023, also starting off grim. On New Year's Day, a 17-year-old was shot and killed at JJ Fish and Chicken on Villard St. We now know that the teen was Steven Perkins.

Multiple violence prevention organizations, led by 414Life , came together on Tuesday calling for peace in the new year.

"It must stop! It must stop! We don't even want to get anywhere near where we were last year or 2021 or 2020," said one 414Life member.

As the city comes out of another tragically record-breaking year, 2023 will be Lynn Lewis' first full year as program director for 414Life. She started her role in August 2022.

"Me joining 414Life is an extension of my dedication to the community," Lewis said on Tuesday.

Lynn Lewis, 414Life Program Director

Lewis said she's looking to strengthen and fill in the gaps in the program. A big focus will be on youth violence.

When asked what the plan moving forward is, Lewis replied "We're going to continue to work."

Lewis continued, "This agency continues to power through with those mediations, interruptions, activities that are going on in the community. Those are things that we continue to do and that we plan on doing even better."

Getting better also means reevaluating the Office of Violence Prevention's Blueprint for Peace. The plan was created in 2016 and has served as a guide for addressing and reducing violence in Milwaukee.

"It's a discussion and so we're hoping to update that," Lewis said about the Blueprint.

"Did that come because these numbers have gotten so out of control? Just needing a new perspective?" TMJ4's Sarah McGrew asked.

"I think it's just taking a look at what we have and where the gaps are. See where the overlap is and move from there," Lewis responded.

Organizations like Safe and Sound Com Force, the Office of Violence Prevention, and the Medical College of Wisconsin joined 414Life in the call for peace and said they'll work together to help prevent another record-breaking year.

