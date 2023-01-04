ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Athlete of the Week: Seton's Andrew Erickson

Coming off a state final-four run, Seton Catholic Central reloaded losing its two top scorers, but no worries for the Saints as our latest Athlete of the Week, Drew Erickson, has filled in the reigns. Three-The number that's helped the junior guard average nearly 30 points a game. "He's automatic,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Pond Festival Returns January 20th

In just over two weeks, Binghamton Pond Festival is returning to Chenango Valley State Park and preparations are underway to set up the largest outdoor refrigerated ice rink in North America. The festival is a celebration of hockey, bringing it back to its grassroots, says Tytus Haller, the founder and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY
Newswatch 16

Woman shot at club in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
OLD FORGE, PA
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2. Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m. “We thought Ezra would make his appearance in...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Walton Man Charged with DWI in Cortland County

A Walton man is charged after a crash in Cortland County. According to the Cortland County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Lucas D. Walley was arrested just before 11 p.m. on December 26th after a crash at the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer. Walley...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

