Greene Girl's Basketball Handles Deposit-Hancock on the Road
For girl's basketball tonight, Greene traveled to Deposit to take on the Eagles. Greene handled Deposit-Hancock with a 53-10 win. Tonight's top-scorers were: Peyton Yahner with 16 points, and Sarah Gross with 7.
Unatego Boy's Basketball Goes Into Sidney, Comes Away With Victory
Unatego muscled through Sidney, winning 61-49 on the road. Xander Johnson scores 22, Braeden Johnson gets 15 while Connor Van Der Sommen drops in a game-high 26 for Sidney.
Sidney's Emma Simmons Surpasses 1,000 Point Tally in Win Over Bainbridge-Guilford
Sidney's Emma Simmons is now a member of the 1,000-point club after her 25-point performance in a win over Bainbridge-Guilford. Ava Cirigliano scores 21 for the Warriors, Celeste Baldwin puts in 19 for the Bobcats.
Wednesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Sidney: 54 Bainbridge-Guilford: 40 (Sidney's Emma Simmons surpasses 1K career points)
Athlete of the Week: Seton's Andrew Erickson
Coming off a state final-four run, Seton Catholic Central reloaded losing its two top scorers, but no worries for the Saints as our latest Athlete of the Week, Drew Erickson, has filled in the reigns. Three-The number that's helped the junior guard average nearly 30 points a game. "He's automatic,...
Binghamton Pond Festival Returns January 20th
In just over two weeks, Binghamton Pond Festival is returning to Chenango Valley State Park and preparations are underway to set up the largest outdoor refrigerated ice rink in North America. The festival is a celebration of hockey, bringing it back to its grassroots, says Tytus Haller, the founder and...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
Woman shot at club in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
Hit-and-run victim was a Harpursville student
The boy was Brennan Loveless, a student at Harpursville Central School District.
It’s the Polaris Plunge! ATV Rescued After Falling in Upstate NY Lake
When it comes to breaking the ice with someone, it's better when you aren't doing it literally. It is always important to not only know the rules when taking your four-wheeler onto state land, but to know the weather as well. NYS Forest Rangers were recently sent to Sullivan County...
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2. Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m. “We thought Ezra would make his appearance in...
New Year’s Day house fire, multi-family home in JC
At approximately 5:51 p.m. on New Year's Day, the Johnson City Fire Department responded to a house fire at 10-12 Dartmouth Street. When they arrived, crews faced the heavy fire, overtaking the rear of the three story, multi-family home.
Driver Nabbed In Catskill After Miles-Long Police Chase On Thruway
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly leading State Police on a miles long chase on the Thruway on New Year’s Day. Troopers in Greene County initially tried to stop Manuel Diaz, of the Bronx, for a vehicle and traffic violation at around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Catskill.
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
Walton Man Charged with DWI in Cortland County
A Walton man is charged after a crash in Cortland County. According to the Cortland County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Lucas D. Walley was arrested just before 11 p.m. on December 26th after a crash at the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer. Walley...
Delaware Co. man allegedly threatened victim with axe
Through investigation, deputies determined that Hayes Hathaway, age 49, had pushed a victim from behind, displayed an axe while threatening them, and then terminated their electrical supply.
