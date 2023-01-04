ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 2 Evening” game were:

1-3, FB: 2

(one, three; FB: two)

