Another storm moving in; Rain changing to snow
Valley rain and mountain snow will become widespread today as the next storm winter storm approaches. Heavy precipitation is most likely in SW Utah. At first, rain will fall in valleys with most snow accumulating snow above 7,000 feet. Snow levels will drop to the valley floors overnight and could...
Winter Storm Warnings issued as more snow forecast for Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — After a short breaking during the week, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most Utah mountain areas with more snow forecast through Friday morning. In addition, an advisory will go into effect for the Salt Lake Valley starting Thursday night. Snowfall has already...
A short break from storms today
We get a break from the storms today, but that won't last long. It'll feel a bit warmer this afternoon in the upper 30s across the Wasatch Front with plenty of clouds and peaks of sunshine. For southwest Utah, there's a chance for light rain and snow late in the...
Weak winter storm moving through Utah
That significant winter storm has moved on out, but another storm is up to bat today. It's a weaker system impacting southern Utah. This will bring light snow showers to the valleys and mountains of southern Utah. We'll also keep flurries going in northern Utah at times today. The commute...
Get your home professionally cleaned after the holidays
Between all the holiday parties and people visiting, your house may need a deep clean. If you need help getting rid of the holiday mess, dirt and spills plan to call Coconut Cleaning. Caleb Baker and his team brought the franchise to Utah in the fall of 2022. They safely...
Utah is a wonderful place to start and grow a business, especially for women
Utah is a wonderful place to start and grow a business, which can provide flexibility and financial independence, especially for women. Ann Marie Wallace, the State Director of Women's Business Center of Utah, joined us with advice once you have identified a product or service that has potential for success.
Centered City Yoga
"Utah’s original center for yoga since 1999. 100+ weekly classes. 3 locations. 20+ different styles. In-person and online daily. With an emphasis on breathing techniques and meditation, we promote thoughtful and reflexive yoga in dozens of different styles to create physical and mental well-being." - www.centeredcityyoga.com.
Utah's Creative Wigs Offer Many Solutions to Hair Loss
There are many reasons for hair loss including Covid, cancer treatments, autoimmune diseases, genetics, medications, and stress, just to name a few. Creative Wigs can provide solutions and give people peace of mind during their hair loss experience. They offer wigs, top pieces, bonded hair placement, and head covers that...
Women are outnumbered by men by at least 4 to 1 on film sets
This past year has been a busy one for film in Utah. And with the Sundance Film Festival just weeks away, Utah will once again be in the worldwide spotlight. Virginia Pearce, Utah Film Commission Director, says there has been a slow rise in female directors, writers and producers. But, she says, "We know that women still lack opportunities in the film industry."
