Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Sawtooth Avalanche Center to offer introduction to avalanches class Thursday
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is passionate about educating people on the dangers of avalanches and what to do to protect yourself when out recreating. Thursday night, they are offering a free class for people to learn the basics when it comes to recreating in the...
kmvt
Early morning fire displaces family
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A family in Wendell was displaced Wednesday morning after a fire destroyed their home. Around 9:30 a.m., fire crews from Gooding, Wendell, and Hagerman responded to a blaze at the mobile home unit. At this time it is believed the fire started inside the 70 foot...
kmvt
Canyon Ridge gets conference win over Jerome; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge boys basketball team picked up their first conference win of the season over Jerome Tuesday night. Canyon Ridge will play at Twin Falls Friday. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Preston 65, Twin Falls 55. Century 72, Burley 52. Dietrich 73, Glenns Ferry 40.
Comments / 0