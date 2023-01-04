ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, ID

kmvt

Early morning fire displaces family

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A family in Wendell was displaced Wednesday morning after a fire destroyed their home. Around 9:30 a.m., fire crews from Gooding, Wendell, and Hagerman responded to a blaze at the mobile home unit. At this time it is believed the fire started inside the 70 foot...
WENDELL, ID
kmvt

Canyon Ridge gets conference win over Jerome; prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge boys basketball team picked up their first conference win of the season over Jerome Tuesday night. Canyon Ridge will play at Twin Falls Friday. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Preston 65, Twin Falls 55. Century 72, Burley 52. Dietrich 73, Glenns Ferry 40.
JEROME, ID

