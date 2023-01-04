ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week

By Kentucky Lantern
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxLdG_0k2co12s00

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican House Speaker David Osborne says his GOP supermajority in the House of Representatives plans to pass a bill this week that would continue to cut the state’s income tax, a big priority that GOP leadership telegraphed well ahead of this year’s legislative session.

Osborne on the first day of the legislative session said House Bill 1, the vehicle for the further income tax cut introduced Tuesday, would likely be passed out of the House on Thursday.

The legislation would lower the state’s income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%, affirming that various “triggers” of adequate revenues from the previous fiscal year had been met.

“Well, certainly it does take money out of state coffers — about $600 million dollars this year,” Osborne said. “We happen to believe that it’s good policy to allow taxpayers to keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Osborne said taking the income tax rate to 4% would cost state coffers $1.2 billion in 2024.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, told reporters Tuesday that the income tax cut is among House bills that the Senate would likely take up later this week before the legislature recesses until February. Stivers said the Senate would consider final passage of the income tax bill when lawmakers return to Frankfort in February.

“The triggers have been hit,” he said. “It will take place so we will have gone to four and a half. By next year we will be down to 4%.”

Before the legislature convened, a coalition of advocacy and research groups continued to urge lawmakers to reject the income tax cut, citing the loss of General Fund dollars that could support services such as education and childcare. Previous cuts as a result of last year’s House Bill 8 will create a loss in the state’s general fund of $247.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year and $487.6 million in the 2024 fiscal year, the groups said.

Natalie Cunningham, outreach director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, a progressive think tank, told reporters that HB8, which set the stage for cutting the income tax again this year, “dangerously uses temporary surpluses to make permanent tax cuts Kentucky can’t afford.” State coffers are still benefiting from federal pandemic aid though that money may soon expire, she said.

“HB8 uses our temporary excess as an excuse for a large permanent tax cut that will squander our current surpluses over time and tear a major hole in future funding for schools, hospitals and other essential needs,” Cunningham said.

When asked if she thought changing the minds of Republicans backing the proposed income tax cut was possible, Cunningham said that while there is support for passing it, “there’s always a hope and a possibility for someone to see another side and understand that our state is worth investing in and our people are worth investing in.”

Erin Doherty Copeland, a member of the Kentuckians for the Commonwealth Economic Justice Council and a psychotherapist, said that with less income tax coming in, programs in areas such as public education, Medicaid and the criminal justice system could see fewer dollars in the future. Paying a higher sales tax to make up for the loss could be a burden for those with lower income, she said.

“The system is already at its breaking point,” Copeland said.

“Kentuckians are struggling enough already and lawmakers want to take away money that is meant to benefit all Kentuckians. The funds should be reinvested into our communities so our communities can be healthier, stronger, smarter and safer.”

This article is republished under a Creative Commons license from Kentucky Lantern, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kentucky Lantern maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jamie Lucke for questions: info@kentuckylantern.com. Follow Kentucky Lantern on Facebook and Twitter.

Kentucky Lantern

The Kentucky Lantern is an independent, nonpartisan, free news service based in Frankfort.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

House passes bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Another reduction of Kentucky’s income tax is moving through the General Assembly. Legislation passed during the last 2022 session signaled a half-percent drop to 4.5%, which took effect on January 1, 2023. Now, lawmakers have advanced House Bill 1, a measure to drop it further.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky speaker says lawmakers should 'pump the breaks' during short session

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday to begin the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said he expects a busy first week for the state House of Representatives. Osborne told reporters House leaders anticipate passing three bills by Friday. House Bill 1, sponsored by state Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, would officially reduce Kentucky’s personal income tax to 4.5% from 5% for this year, and it would also cut the rate to 4% in 2024. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Legislators react to Beshear State of the Commonwealth address

A pair of local legislators have mixed reactions to Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address from Wednesday night. Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville says while he appreciated the acknowledgement of the National Guard and first responders following recent natural disasters in Kentucky, he would have liked to hear the governor give more credit to the General Assembly for policies that have encouraged the record economic growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide

“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

New Kentucky sales tax in effect

The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky lawmakers to begin Legislative session on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new year means a new legislative session starting. Once again, Republicans have a major advantage in both chambers of the Kentucky House and Senate. Republicans and Democrats have differing priorities heading into the legislative session, but can they find common ground on a few key issues to move forward over the next 30 legislative days?
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky

Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing

FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall. In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable […] The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy