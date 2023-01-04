ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astatula, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Casselberry police search for man seen snatching woman’s purse, knocking her to the ground

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police said they are searching for a man seen on surveillance video snatching a woman’s purse and knocking her to the ground. The video shows the man running at the woman as she walks through a parking lot. He then circles back and grabs her purse, knocking her to the pavement in the process before running away.
CASSELBERRY, FL
ocala-news.com

Fire destroys home in Ocala, no injuries reported

Ocala firefighters were dispatched to NW 4th Street on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Shortly after 12 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer arrived at the 1700 block of NW 4th Street and observed a single-story home that was on fire.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

47-year-old man killed in crash with pole, tree, fence in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect arrested in theft of former neighbor’s golf cart

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a former neighbor’s golf cart. The owner of the 2008 Yamaha golf cart reported on New Year’s Eve that it had been snatched from his home at Ivanhoe Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Allen Burdette Russell, a former resident of Ivanhoe Circle now listed as homeless, take the golf cart from the carport of a residence from which he has been banned.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse

An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy