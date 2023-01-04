Read full article on original website
Police In Florida Searching For Woman Who Went Missing Christmas Day
Police are searching for a Florida woman who went missing on Christmas day and need your help. According to investigators, 40-year-old Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen in the area of the 6200 block of Curry Ford Rd (Cadence Crossing Apartments) in Orlando on December
Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured
A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.
fox35orlando.com
Police: 87-year-old woman dies after crashing into parked car on I-4
An 87-year-old woman has died after crashing on I-4 in Davenport Wednesday.
Deputies search for missing man last seen Friday in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week. Officials said Jesus Daniel Bernal was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Tierra Vista in Kissimmee. Watch: 2023 housing market forecast: when will homes become affordable again?. Bernal was...
1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
WESH
Video shows suspect snatching purse, knocking woman to the ground in Casselberry robbery
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a 76-year-old woman. "Robberies to a person are rare. They do occur every now and then," said Capt. William Nas with the Casselberry Police Department. Nas said around 6:45 p.m., the...
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
ocala-news.com
Fire destroys home in Ocala, no injuries reported
Ocala firefighters were dispatched to NW 4th Street on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Shortly after 12 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer arrived at the 1700 block of NW 4th Street and observed a single-story home that was on fire.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
click orlando
47-year-old man killed in crash with pole, tree, fence in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on...
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in theft of former neighbor’s golf cart
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a former neighbor’s golf cart. The owner of the 2008 Yamaha golf cart reported on New Year’s Eve that it had been snatched from his home at Ivanhoe Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Allen Burdette Russell, a former resident of Ivanhoe Circle now listed as homeless, take the golf cart from the carport of a residence from which he has been banned.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
osceolasheriff.org
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
Polk County burglars called 911 for help moving stolen items, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say two people in Polk County broke into a home, stole some items and couldn’t move them all, so one of them called 911 for help. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 from a home in Poinciana, but didn’t speak to the dispatcher. Deputies went to check […]
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
