ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby says farewell to work in Heber Valley

It’s Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s last week before he takes a state job. He says he’s leaving the department in good hands. Weeks after he was named the next director of Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Sheriff Jared Rigby gave the Wasatch County Council his official letter of resignation. He begins his new role overseeing statewide training, certifications and internal investigations next week.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”

The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
MILLCREEK, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Council swears in three new members

Three members elected to the Wasatch County Council last year begin their terms Wednesday. The three newest members of the Wasatch County Council will join four sitting members whose terms have two years left. Of the three, only Luke Searle faced challengers at the Wasatch County Republican Convention last April....
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day

A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Sheriff expects vote on his U.S. Marshal nomination soon

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez is still in a holding pattern as he awaits confirmation for his new post as U.S. Marshal for the District of Utah. In the meantime, he’s preparing his office for the likely change-up. Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez expects it will be February or March before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee makes a recommendation on his appointment as U.S. Marshal. That then goes to the full Senate floor for a vote.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Women’s Giving Fund reaches 2022 goal of 2,022 members

At the beginning of 2022, the Park City Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Fund said it wanted to increase its membership to 2,022 members. This would mean bringing in 338 new members to the group. That goal was achieved. Dalia Gonzalez is chair of the Women’s Giving Fund Grant...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Participate in the Park City community survey

Park City wants residents to participate in the National Community Survey, or NCS. The NCS is used by more than 500 communities in 45 states and includes questions about public safety, mobility, governance, recreation, wellness, and more. Park City Municipal has been taking part in the survey since 2011. The...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Vail employee dies in chairlift accident

Following the heavy weekend snowfall, a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift at Park City Mountain Monday morning about 10:45 a.m. A 29-year-old on-duty employee who was riding the chairlift fell from a height of at least 25 feet. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded immediately to conduct life-saving efforts, but the employee did not survive.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Mountain leaders say new parking system "is working"

Park City Mountain Resort implemented a paid parking reservation system for the 2022-2023 ski season. It is the first time the resort has required parking reservations at Park Mountain Village. Parking costs $25 a day on surface lots and $40 a day in the parking garage. Cars with four or more occupants park for free, but still need to reserve a spot.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

AirMed picks up injured Deer Valley skier at City Park

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday the Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to an injured skier at Deer Valley Resort. Medics provided care and then transferred the person to City Park, which is one the fire district's designated landing zones for AirMed. PCFD began a hot load program almost 3 years...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Snowboarder programs are hitting the slopes

Rick Shimpeno is the new director of Park City Ski & Snowboard’s snowboard program. The organization offers big air and boardercross for youth aged 7-25. They offer just-for-fun along with serious competition level training. Before joining Park City Ski & Snowboard, Shimpeno coached the Olympic halfpipe team and went...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy