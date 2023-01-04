Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Summit County Attorney charges Park City Councilman with disorderly conduct
The charge follows a complaint from White Pine Touring on December 29. Rubell lives near the White Pine Nordic Center, which operates at the municipal golf course, and was snow blowing his back deck at the time of the incident. A White Pine instructor, Marcel Vifian, reported to his employer...
Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association mourns loss of fellow patroller
On Wednesday the Summit County Sheriff's Office identified the 29-year-old ski patroller who lost his life Monday as Christian Helger of Millcreek. The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association released a statement Wednesday acknowledging Helger’s death. The statement said Helger was returning to his station after a morning of...
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby says farewell to work in Heber Valley
It’s Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s last week before he takes a state job. He says he’s leaving the department in good hands. Weeks after he was named the next director of Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Sheriff Jared Rigby gave the Wasatch County Council his official letter of resignation. He begins his new role overseeing statewide training, certifications and internal investigations next week.
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
Summit County Sheriff identifies ski patroller killed in chairlift accident
The Park City Mountain Alert Twitter account reported Tuesday that Ninety-nine 90 and Super Condor Express were closed all day. The alert said the resort would open as much of the mountain as it could safely while some patrollers took time to process Monday’s tragedy. Helger fell to his...
Rally driver, Park City local Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident
The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding with a group in the Mill Hollow area but alone on a steep slope when his snowmobile upended and landed on him. Block is survived by his wife and three children, one of whom is also a driver.
Park City couple deliver the Wasatch Back's first baby of the new year
Park City Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023, who arrived early on the morning of the new year. Eliza Aspyn Ray was born during one of Park City’s biggest winter storms in years. She was delivered at 4:13 the morning of Sunday, January 1, 2023. She is the...
Conflict between Park City Councilman and ski instructor heads to county attorney’s office
Marcel Vifian, a cross country ski instructor, says Rubell verbally abused him Wednesday. Vifian says he was teaching clients how to put on their skis near the entrance of a ski trail. Rubell was nearby snow-blowing the deck of his home. Vifian claims Rubell flipped him off, and followed that...
Park City Council to hear from Senate President at Thursday meeting
The Silly Market is requesting a one-year extension of its five-year contract, which expired last year. However, the event only used four of its five years in that agreement, due to the pandemic shutting it down in 2020. The one-year extension does include some changes. The market would only be...
Flanagan’s owner John Kenworthy: snow drove best December ever
John Kenworthy, owner of Flanagan’s on Main, said 2022 ended with a bang based on December sales numbers. “As far as Main Street goes, my neighbors and I have seen a record month," Kenworthy said. "And there’s no secret to it, it’s the magic of snow.”. He...
Wasatch County Council swears in three new members
Three members elected to the Wasatch County Council last year begin their terms Wednesday. The three newest members of the Wasatch County Council will join four sitting members whose terms have two years left. Of the three, only Luke Searle faced challengers at the Wasatch County Republican Convention last April....
75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day
A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
Summit County Sheriff expects vote on his U.S. Marshal nomination soon
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez is still in a holding pattern as he awaits confirmation for his new post as U.S. Marshal for the District of Utah. In the meantime, he’s preparing his office for the likely change-up. Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez expects it will be February or March before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee makes a recommendation on his appointment as U.S. Marshal. That then goes to the full Senate floor for a vote.
Women’s Giving Fund reaches 2022 goal of 2,022 members
At the beginning of 2022, the Park City Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Fund said it wanted to increase its membership to 2,022 members. This would mean bringing in 338 new members to the group. That goal was achieved. Dalia Gonzalez is chair of the Women’s Giving Fund Grant...
Park City pizza guy uses sled to make deliveries during snowstorm
The recent storm was no match for "Jeff the Domino's guy." When snow-packed roads stopped many in their tracks, one delivery driver grabbed a sled to ensure no pie purchaser went hungry. KPCW listener Elyse Winter sent in this video of the perseverant pizza guy arriving with dinner on Ontario...
Participate in the Park City community survey
Park City wants residents to participate in the National Community Survey, or NCS. The NCS is used by more than 500 communities in 45 states and includes questions about public safety, mobility, governance, recreation, wellness, and more. Park City Municipal has been taking part in the survey since 2011. The...
Vail employee dies in chairlift accident
Following the heavy weekend snowfall, a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift at Park City Mountain Monday morning about 10:45 a.m. A 29-year-old on-duty employee who was riding the chairlift fell from a height of at least 25 feet. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded immediately to conduct life-saving efforts, but the employee did not survive.
Park City Mountain leaders say new parking system "is working"
Park City Mountain Resort implemented a paid parking reservation system for the 2022-2023 ski season. It is the first time the resort has required parking reservations at Park Mountain Village. Parking costs $25 a day on surface lots and $40 a day in the parking garage. Cars with four or more occupants park for free, but still need to reserve a spot.
AirMed picks up injured Deer Valley skier at City Park
Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday the Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to an injured skier at Deer Valley Resort. Medics provided care and then transferred the person to City Park, which is one the fire district's designated landing zones for AirMed. PCFD began a hot load program almost 3 years...
Snowboarder programs are hitting the slopes
Rick Shimpeno is the new director of Park City Ski & Snowboard’s snowboard program. The organization offers big air and boardercross for youth aged 7-25. They offer just-for-fun along with serious competition level training. Before joining Park City Ski & Snowboard, Shimpeno coached the Olympic halfpipe team and went...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0