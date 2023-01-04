ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

JSO: Woman killed in shooting in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Police said she was found lying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot in hip following domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot after a domestic dispute on Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO went to a home on Melson Avenue in response to a man being shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital for surgery with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after stabbing at hotel in Orange Park, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person died Sunday morning following a stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson says deputies responded to the Stay Suites on Wells Road to investigate a stabbing involving two people. The agency said the victim died at...
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police officer arrested on charge of official misconduct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Sheriff T.K. Waters said. The arrest of Officer Cecil Grant, 36, was announced by the sheriff at a news conference. In December, Waters said, Grant, a nine-year veteran of the Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD rescues manatee from mud banks along St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called Friday evening to Metropolitan Park, where crews worked to rescue a manatee. JFRD staff could be seen hoisting the manatee from the shallow waters using a crane. According to JFRD, the manatee was caught at low tide in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family, friends lay to rest 11-year-old killed in Nocatee murder-suicide

NOCATEE, Fla. – Family and friends came together Friday to pay their respects to 11-year-old Sofia Cardona, who was killed in a murder-suicide in Nocatee last week. Sources say her father was the shooter and he died at the scene. St. Johns County deputies say they responded last week to someone making suicidal threats inside a Nocatee home.
NOCATEE, FL
News4Jax.com

DCPS highlights options for families with ‘School Showcase Saturday’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Parents and students had the chance Saturday to explore opportunities at Duval County Public Schools for next school year. The “School Showcase Saturday” event was for parents interested in VPK, magnet schools or special transfer options. The biggest change for the showcase this year...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Oscar Mayer now hiring 2023 Wienermobile drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job? Well, hot dog!. Oscar Mayer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers!. The company is hiring “Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels may not be easy to handle, but some are up for the job!
JACKSONVILLE, FL

