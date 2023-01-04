Read full article on original website
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
JSO: Woman killed in shooting in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Police said she was found lying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
Man shot in hip following domestic dispute, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot after a domestic dispute on Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO went to a home on Melson Avenue in response to a man being shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital for surgery with non-life threatening injuries.
1 dead after stabbing at hotel in Orange Park, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person died Sunday morning following a stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson says deputies responded to the Stay Suites on Wells Road to investigate a stabbing involving two people. The agency said the victim died at...
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
Vigil honors life of 21-year-old found shot to death in Moncrief neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville community and loved ones of Kevon Follow gathered Friday night to remember the 21-year-old, who was found shot to death Monday in the Moncrief neighborhood. Members of the community organization Cure Violence were also in attendance of the vigil on West 27th...
Jacksonville police officer arrested on charge of official misconduct
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Sheriff T.K. Waters said. The arrest of Officer Cecil Grant, 36, was announced by the sheriff at a news conference. In December, Waters said, Grant, a nine-year veteran of the Jacksonville...
FHP: Infant in critical condition, 8 others injured in crash on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An infant is in critical condition and eight others are suffering from minor injuries from a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Oakleaf Plantation at Eagle Landing Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the three vehicles failed to stop at a...
1 killed, 2 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer, SUV on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Way: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed and two people were hurt in a crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Way, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the SUV was heading north on Philips Highway/U.S. Highway 1...
Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Event to highlight 3 cold cases in Suwannee, Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Family members and investigators — both former and current — are holding an event Monday to put a spotlight on three separate cold cases that took place in Suwannee County and Columbia County. The event will be hosted by a group called Suwannee...
JFRD rescues manatee from mud banks along St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called Friday evening to Metropolitan Park, where crews worked to rescue a manatee. JFRD staff could be seen hoisting the manatee from the shallow waters using a crane. According to JFRD, the manatee was caught at low tide in...
Family, friends lay to rest 11-year-old killed in Nocatee murder-suicide
NOCATEE, Fla. – Family and friends came together Friday to pay their respects to 11-year-old Sofia Cardona, who was killed in a murder-suicide in Nocatee last week. Sources say her father was the shooter and he died at the scene. St. Johns County deputies say they responded last week to someone making suicidal threats inside a Nocatee home.
News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Mandarin solidifies spot at No. 1; Ponte Vedra moves up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 5 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. (1) Mandarin (10-0-1, Class 7A) Notable wins:...
DCPS highlights options for families with ‘School Showcase Saturday’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Parents and students had the chance Saturday to explore opportunities at Duval County Public Schools for next school year. The “School Showcase Saturday” event was for parents interested in VPK, magnet schools or special transfer options. The biggest change for the showcase this year...
‘Meals on Wings’ program at UNF reaches milestone of 100,000 meals delivered to local seniors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida (UNF) just celebrated a huge milestone within its Meals on Wings program. Meals on Wings celebrated the delivery of more than 100,000 meals to homebound older adults — which helps address food insecurity among older adults and provides a solution to hunger issues in the community.
Oscar Mayer now hiring 2023 Wienermobile drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job? Well, hot dog!. Oscar Mayer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers!. The company is hiring “Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels may not be easy to handle, but some are up for the job!
Tour any Duval County Public School on Saturday ahead of school choice deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is hosting a special “School Showcase Saturday” event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The purpose is to provide parents an opportunity to tour any school their student is interested in attending next school year. Parents will have an opportunity to...
