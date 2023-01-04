ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, LVMPD to be recognized at city council meeting

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
The Las Vegas City Council will recognize deceased journalist, Jeff German and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide section Wednesday morning at a city council meeting.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home

The meeting is scheduled to happen on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the council chambers on the second floor of the Las Vegas City Hall.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is said to recognize the life and career of deceased Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist Jeff German. His work in Las Vegas spanned four decades including time at the Las Vegas Sun. Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook is scheduled to be at the recognition on behalf of German.

In addition, councilwoman Seaman will recognize the LVMPD detectives who have been investigating German’s murder.

KTNV: LVMPD's recent cases

The meeting is planned to be broadcasted live on KCLV-TV Channel 2, the city’s government access television station, and online .

KTNV 13 Action News

