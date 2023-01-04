ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

A new charter school could be coming to the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District

By Mikhala Armstrong
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eu5jP_0k2cnJsu00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 15 charter schools around Kern County and the Willie J Frink College Prep hopes to make that number 16.

This comes after the school’s organizers filed a petition to establish the only one of its kind in the district.

Family identifies man who died in a crash on Coffee Road

The proposed school is meant to close the opportunity gap for African American students and other students of color, populations Founder Dr. Arleana Waller shares that often get lost in the system.

“We’re supporting a population that has been failed generationally, we want to close those gaps,” said Dr. Arleana Waller.

The school will focus primarily on African American students, students of color and low-income students of any race. The school is a public charter school, publicly funded but smaller for individualized attention, awaiting approval from the Panama Buena Vista Union School District.

Providing a new option to parents, according to Waller.

“Parents need choices, parents are taking their children out of schools at a very high rate because they don’t have a choice. […]That’s not negative talk against public schools for some it does work, for some it don’t and for those it don’t we want to be there,” said Waller.

One of the parents for whom it didn’t work was Waller. She shares that her son struggled in the school system and other mothers shared the same story making the need for the school personal.

EuroPhoria owner accused of gross negligence by state medical board

“They needed that small environment, they needed someone to wrap their arms around them a little tighter, they needed more time, they needed duplication of the lessons, that’s why I fight so hard,” said Waller.

Organizers of the school will present to the board of trustees at the end of the month and then the board will set the date to vote for the school’s approval.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Fog delays announced for schools in Lamont School District

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A two-hour fog delay has been announced for schools in the Lamont School District. The announcement was made at 6:25 a.m. through the Kern Alertline website. Schools affected include Lamont School, Alicante School, Myrtle Ave School, and Mountain View Middle School. To keep up with...
LAMONT, CA
KGET

BC offering express enrollment Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College on Thursday is holding virtual express enrollment for new and returning students. The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more or sign up for the session, click here. “Students can receive the one-on-one help they need to set themselves up for success,” Ashlea Ward, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: I fear for Bakersfield's children, families

Before I settled in Sacramento 24 years ago, I had moved from the beautiful Central Coast to, of all places, Bakersfield. The best thing about California is the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Bakersfield is actually the closest major city to the Sierras, a mere 20 miles from the wildflower-covered foothills. If that surprises you, it’s likely due to the polluted air obscuring the mountains from view, most of the year. The pollutants, including volatile organic compounds such as benzene and formaldehyde, along with particulate matter, aren’t just impeding the vista, they’re also known teratogens — compounds known to cause malformation of an embryo, during pregnancy.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Healthcare hospital to host job fair event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is scheduled to host a job fair Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers. Hospital officials said interviews will be held at the job fair and individuals should come with copies of their resume and their masks. The hospital staff is looking […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,098 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 2,098 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 302,721 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,587 deaths and 295,485 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 743,272 negative COVID-19 tests and 302,721 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Volunteers needed for 2023 Bakersfield Marathon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – The Active Bakersfield Alliance will need eager volunteers as they host the sixth annual Bakersfield Marathon presented by Dignity Health on March 25 and 26. This event will see over 2,000 runners arrive in Bakersfield from hundreds of cities and dozens of states across the country to run our streets. About […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCAHT to host human trafficking awareness workshops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim January as Human Trafficking Awareness month in Kern on Jan. 10 and will host trafficking awareness workshops to combat the issue, according to a release from the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking. KCAHT and the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force’s awareness events […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

PG&E power outages impact over 4,000 customers in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two PG&E power outages are impacting over 4,000 customers in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening, according to the PG&E power outage map. According to PG&E, the power outage east of Akers in between Ming Avenue and Pinewood Lake Drive is impacting 2,218 PG&E customers and started at 8:05 p.m. A preliminary assessment […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield residents hold out hope McCarthy can win speakership

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tuesday was a historic day in Washington, D.C., where for the first time in exactly a century, the vote for Speaker of the House was not a perfunctory first-ballot formality, but an extended battle between warring factions of the Republican Party.  Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy, was a number of votes shy of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local woman honored at the Rose Parade with a floragraph

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman from Bakersfield was honored at the Rose Parade Monday. The woman was Manuela Nellie Bolanos, she was a wife, mother and a grandmother of 14 who took different roles and helped her church and children. Bolanos died unexpectedly in January of 2016 but before that she signed an Advance […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy