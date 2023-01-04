ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern cities push to fill vacant police chief positions

By Marco Torrez
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement recruitment numbers have been low across the state and in Kern County, this is impacting law enforcement agencies in many communities.

Small Kern County towns, like Arvin and McFarland have been on the hunt for a new police chief for months. They’ve been following after the footsteps of the City of Wasco as it named its Police Chief about a month ago. That wait might be finally over for the City of McFarland in just a couple of months.

Wasco City Council approves creation of police department

“We’re still in the recruitment process. We’ve interviewed two potential chiefs. We’ve also interviewed four other applicants that have applied and we are going to move forward with interviews the next month or so,” McFarland Police Chief and City Manager Kenneth Williams said.

Arvin also is looking at three potential candidates for its vacant police chief position, according to Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo. She said interviews begin next Tuesday but there is no estimated date for when a candidate might be selected.

McFarland Police Chief Kenneth Williams says there are reasons for the delay in many small town hiring processes and it’s because of pay and the qualifications of the applicants.

“Typically what we’re looking for is someone with a degree someone that’s got some experience in management and someone that’s overseen large scale operations,” Williams said.

Both Williams and Wasco Police Chief Charlie Fivecoat say local officers are undeniably important to a small town community like their own.

“I think it’s important because you seem to get a better service and plus you have more control of what happens, the council does and so it guides and leads the department in the direction the community wants to go which is extremely important,” Williams said.

Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report

“If a small community can afford the cost of having their own police department they’re wise having their police department,” Fivecoat said.

The next big hurdle for the City of Wasco Police Department is to find the recruits who will patrol and keep the city safe.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

KGET

