SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people trying to slip away from Bexar County Deputies are behind bars after they were caught with weapons, weed and cash. It all started at around 2 P.M. Tuesday when a Deputy spotted 21 year old Jorge Jimenez-Santos and 25 year old Stephanie Rosales. They were both wanted on federal warrants and when the Deputy tried to stop them, they sped off.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO