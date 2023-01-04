ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road

PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
Man shot while leaving bar on San Antonio’s South side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while leaving bar on San Antonio’s South side. It was just after 2 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was leaving Mustang Sally’s in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue. As he made...
Fugitives with money, drugs and guns in their car caught by Bexar County Deputies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people trying to slip away from Bexar County Deputies are behind bars after they were caught with weapons, weed and cash. It all started at around 2 P.M. Tuesday when a Deputy spotted 21 year old Jorge Jimenez-Santos and 25 year old Stephanie Rosales. They were both wanted on federal warrants and when the Deputy tried to stop them, they sped off.
