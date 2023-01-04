Read full article on original website
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
KSAT 12
2-vehicle crash at intersection just north of downtown causes SUV to rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a 2-vehicle rollover crash just north of downtown early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Elmira Street, not far from Interstate 35 and the Central Library. According to police, the...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
KSAT 12
West Side motel where police shot, wounded man has been site of other incidents
SAN ANTONIO – A West Side motel where San Antonio police shot and wounded a man Wednesday night has seen its share of police activity in recent months, including the arrest of a capital murder suspect. The most recent incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., after officers responded to...
Overturned 18-wheeler catches fire on San Antonio's Loop 410, one dead
Please use a different route.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters cut driver from car after he smashed into Loop 410 barrier wall
SAN ANTONIO – A man is lucky to be alive today after a highspeed crash into a highway barrier wall. It happened along Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side just before midnight Tuesday. The man was trapped in the car after slamming into the wall along...
Live Oak County officials searching for man who fled law enforcement while still in handcuffs
GEORGE WEST, Texas — The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say ran away from them in handcuffs. The office posted to Facebook that the man is a "person-of-interest" that "fled from law enforcement." He was last seen near West Ave. and Manchaca St. in George West, the post said.
KENS 5
San Antonio couple finds four bullet holes in home after New Year's Eve
SAPD believes it to be the result of celebratory gunfire. Investigators also discovered a bullet on the floor, inches away from where the couple watches TV.
KSAT 12
Man killed in shooting north of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 30s is dead after being shot multiple times north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 800 block of West Euclid Avenue, near North Flores Street, on Tuesday night. Police said the man was found...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues into fatal shooting at West Side apartment complex parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is appealing to the public in hopes of finding the shooter who killed a 21-year-old man at a West Side apartment complex parking lot. According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened on Dec. 16 in the 5600 block of Culebra Road. Brandon Turley...
KSAT 12
1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on 410 ramp to I-35; ramp could be closed through evening commute
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash Thursday afternoon and police are urging people to avoid the area while they clear the scene. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A police spokesperson...
sasportsstar.com
Man shot while leaving bar on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while leaving bar on San Antonio’s South side. It was just after 2 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was leaving Mustang Sally’s in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue. As he made...
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
foxsanantonio.com
Two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a person at a Northwest Side Walmart. The incident took place on Dec. 7 at the Walmart off Bandera Road and Bristlecone Street. Police said the two suspect came up to the 35-year-old man and showed him a...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after head-on crash left driver with broken bones, internal bleeding, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he crashed head-on into a sedan while driving at nearly double the speed limit, sending the other driver to the hospital with broken bones, San Antonio police said. Noah Alejandro Martin Del Campo, 21, is accused of causing the crash on...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate after man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Euclid Avenue at around 7:36 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his late 30...
One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the...
KTSA
Fugitives with money, drugs and guns in their car caught by Bexar County Deputies
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people trying to slip away from Bexar County Deputies are behind bars after they were caught with weapons, weed and cash. It all started at around 2 P.M. Tuesday when a Deputy spotted 21 year old Jorge Jimenez-Santos and 25 year old Stephanie Rosales. They were both wanted on federal warrants and when the Deputy tried to stop them, they sped off.
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
