ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A nonprofit in Ann Arbor is working to raise $50,000 as a part of a month-long giving campaign. Maker Works is located on Plaza Drive. The communal workspace provides tools, space, and classes for students, hobbyists, local artisans, and makers at affordable rates. The nonprofit launched the giving campaign on December 15th in hopes of helping to support their operations throughout 2023.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO