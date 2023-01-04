ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

EGLE grants $2.9M to demolish vacant buildings, create community establishments

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three contaminated properties in metro Detroit received funding for redevelopment, bringing new establishments to the cities of Westland, Northville and Ferndale. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded $2.2 million in brownfield grants and loans and approved $730,000 in brownfield tax increment...
WESTLAND, MI
WXYZ

Nonprofit hoping to raise $50K to continue running communal workspace

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A nonprofit in Ann Arbor is working to raise $50,000 as a part of a month-long giving campaign. Maker Works is located on Plaza Drive. The communal workspace provides tools, space, and classes for students, hobbyists, local artisans, and makers at affordable rates. The nonprofit launched the giving campaign on December 15th in hopes of helping to support their operations throughout 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy