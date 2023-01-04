Many in Yuma remain dependent on hunger assistance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recent data from last year shows Yuma County's poverty rate at more than 17 percent.

The Yuma Community Food Bank understands the daily need to provide food for the less fortunate

"We have people that have been without work for some time so they come to us, so those with SNAP benefits, if you have SNAP benefits you qualify for the programs we have" said Shara Whitehead Director of Yuma Community Food Bank.

To make a donation and contribute to the Yuma Community Food Bank to help fight hunger visit: yumafoodbank.org .

The post Food poverty rates plague Yuma appeared first on KYMA .