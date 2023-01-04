- UFO sightings per 100K: 48 Two Harvard astronomers in 2017 released a draft paper about 'Oumuamua (Hawaiian for "scout" or "messenger"), a cigar-shaped UFO spotted with the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope at the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii in October of that year. The paper suggests the spinning craft—roughly a quarter-mile long and with no detectable tail—may have been a sign of alien life from well outside our solar system. You may also like: Must-drive roads in every state

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO