Susan Agger
1d ago
Outrageous they should be sent back we are full up and not taking care of Americans so no money for immigrants
National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
‘Crisis’ as at least 500 migrants arrive in Florida Keys
At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.Separately, 160 migrants arrived by...
Florida sees hundreds of migrants in boat landings over weekend, sheriff calls it 'mass migration crisis’
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, prompting a park closure while authorities respond.
With border bursting at the seams, woman goes into labor as armed National Guard faces off with migrants
A pregnant woman went into labor at the Texas border as heavily armed National Guard troops faced off with tens of thousands of desperate migrants forced to wait longer than expected to flood into the US. The mom-to-be was among huge crowds — including young kids — gathered on the banks of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, where armored vehicles and endless stretches of barbed wire also kept them from attempting to cross from Mexico, with many destined for New York. They were expecting to be allowed in first thing Wednesday at the lifting of Title 42 restrictions — until...
Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border
As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Florida Keys' Dry Tortugas National Park to shut down after hundreds of immigrants arrive
The Florida Keys' Dry Tortugas National Park plans to shut down due to a sudden influx of hundreds of immigrants.
Cuban migrant arrivals overwhelm federal immigration officials in the Florida Keys
So many people from Cuba are arriving in the Florida Keys that days could go by before federal officials are able to pick up migrants on the side of U.S. 1 to be processed, according to local law enforcement.
ICE immigration arrests and deportations in the U.S. interior increased in fiscal year 2022
Arrests and deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) increased in fiscal year 2022 after plummeting to record-low levels in 2021, according to a government report released Friday. During fiscal year 2022, a 12-month span between Oct. 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, ICE deportation agents carried out 142,750 immigration...
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
2 miles of border fencing installed in El Paso area as migrants surge around Texas
Since the first length of fencing went up last week along the Mexican border near El Paso, the Texas National Guard has installed more than two miles of the barricade and is expected to build more, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
Florida national park cleared of more than 300 migrants held there amid a surge in boat landings
Border authorities and Florida officials reported a surge in migrants over the weekend in what they say has been a drain on local resources.
More migrants land in Keys, risking lives to escape ‘terrible situation’ in Cuba
About 40 men, women and some small children entered the next stage in their migration from Cuba to the United States Wednesday when they were processed by the Border Patrol at the agency’s station in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon.
Wave of migrants off Florida coast prompts closure of national park, officials say
About 300 migrants had arrived in small boats at the Dry Tortugas National Park — about 70 miles west of Key West — over the New Year's Day weekend.
South Florida migrant encounters up 400%, Border Patrol says
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials in South Florida have seen a 400% increase in migrant encounters this fiscal year compared to the same period last year, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Wednesday. "In the past five days, interagency efforts in the Miami Sector led to discovering 26 smuggling events,...
Another record: Nearly 314,000 apprehensions, gotaways at southern border in December
(The Center Square) – December was another record month for Border Patrol agents tasked with apprehending foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S. through the southwest border. Agents apprehended at least 226,050 people and reported at least 87,631 who evaded capture by law enforcement last month. Combined, they total at...
US could expand border expulsions for Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Cubans: Report
The Biden administration is allegedly planning to expand its expulsions of immigrants from Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba caught along the southern border, according to Reuters.
Biden visit to El Paso stirs mixed feelings amidst migrant crisis
President Biden will find a slightly less-chaotic border when he visits El Paso on Sunday, as illegal immigration has plummeted in the past two weeks and processing centers are now holding less than 1,000 people.
U.S. Would Accept up to 30,000 Migrants a Month in Expanded Program -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela under a program paired with expulsions of people from those countries caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. and Mexican officials said. The expanded humanitarian program would build on a policy...
