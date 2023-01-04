ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Police Help Hawk That Crashed Into Window in Lower Hudson Valley [PICS]

You'd be quite surprised to know how many birds perish every year after flying into windows. According to Portland Audubon, window strikes are among the top three human-related causes of bird deaths, along with cats and habitat destruction. A 2014 study by the Smithsonian estimated that these collisions likely kill between 365 million and 1 billion birds annually in the United States.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, New York

