PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Major Changes Coming To Site Of Woodstock In Upstate New York?
Major changes could be coming to the site of Woodstock as it's been called a "prime development location." On Wednesday, the Saugerties Town Board approved a list of numerous required studies and reviews to help determine the development potential of Winston Farm. Saugerties, New York Approves Study For Site Of...
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Police Help Hawk That Crashed Into Window in Lower Hudson Valley [PICS]
You'd be quite surprised to know how many birds perish every year after flying into windows. According to Portland Audubon, window strikes are among the top three human-related causes of bird deaths, along with cats and habitat destruction. A 2014 study by the Smithsonian estimated that these collisions likely kill between 365 million and 1 billion birds annually in the United States.
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him
A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Fact Checkers Skeptical About Ames Stores Returning to New York
Is Ames really making a comeback? I can't help but think we're being trolled like when they said Chick-fil-A was coming to Poughkeepsie. I've been suspicious of the return of Ames Department Stores since it has been announced. It turns out I'm not the only one. One of the biggest fact-checkers on the internet seems to have doubts as well.
Danbury man killed in Christmas Eve crash was Army basic training grad with a passion for basketball
DANBURY — Jorge Eduardo Martinez, the young man who died in the Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 84, was a recent U.S. Army basic training graduate with a passion for basketball and one-of-a-kind personality. “He was an amazing person,” said Jessica Moore, who met and became close friends with...
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region. The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason
It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
Condominium fire leaves at least 1 person injured in Peekskill
Video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy fire shooting through one section of the roof.
