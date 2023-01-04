ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues emerge with shootout win over Maple Leafs

Brayden Schenn scored the decisive goal in the fourth round of a shootout and the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Saad scored twice in regulation for St. Louis, which is 6-2-3 in its past 11 games. Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and Josh Leivo also scored. Noel Acciari and Colton Parayko each had two assists, and Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

Michael Bunting had two goals and an assist for Toronto, which holds a 4-1-1 mark over the past six games. William Nylander had a goal and two assists, Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, and Pierre Engvall also scored. The two points raised Matthews career total to 501 in 445 games.

Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots.

St. Louis led 2-1 after the first period.

Saad scored his ninth goal of the season with St. Louis short-handed at 4:52. After taking a pass from Acciari, he skated down the right wing into the Toronto zone, cut to his left past Mitchell Marner and shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Schenn scored his eighth of the season on a power play at 13:01. Robert Thomas made a backhand pass to Kyrou, whose shot deflected off the stick of Toronto’s Alexander Kerfoot and went in off Schenn’s skate. Bunting was off for hooking.

Engvall scored his eighth of the season, tipping in Kerfoot’s pass at 17:28.

Each team scored three times in the second period.

Kyrou knocked in a pass from Schenn for his 18th goal of the season on a power play at 3:09. John Tavares was off for high-sticking.

Nylander scored his 22nd goal with a slap shot at 4:38 following a pass by Bunting. Matthews was awarded an assist for his 500th career point.

Leivo scored his fourth of the season on a rebound at 10:28, and Bunting answered with his 12th of the season 17 seconds later.

Saad restored the Blues’ two-goal lead with his 10th of the season at 11:45.

Matthews responded with his 19th at 14:37.

Bunting scored his 13th on a power play at 7:55 of the third period. Thomas was off for high-sticking.

–Field Level Media

