NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Millions for Alaska's fisheries included in omnibus package
(The Center Square) - The $1.7 trillion spending bill passed by Congress includes millions for Alaska's fisheries and a provision that creates a task force to study Alaska's Pacific salmon. The Alaska Salmon Research Task Force will have between 13 and 19 members, with most of them appointed by the Secretary of Commerce, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will appoint one member from the state. ...
“No good cause”: Election-denier Kari Lake fails attempted end-run around AZ judge
On Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court shut down Republican Kari Lake's attempted end-run around the state's lower court – denying her petition for an immediate hearing, and sending her back to the Arizona Court of Appeals where she's currently awaiting a previously scheduled hearing. The ruling comes a day...
Prosecution responds to defense’s “Bad Actor List” in new Federal filing
Tallahassee, FLA (WMBB) – On December 23rd, defense attorneys for former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and Phoenix Construction owner James Finch, through a series of filings, asked for charges and key witnesses to be dismissed ahead of their February trial. Now, federal prosecutors Andrew Grogan and Justin Keen have filed their response to the […]
Republican Zack Wirth picked to fill Montana House District 80 vacancy
Commissioners from Lewis and Clark and Powell counties on Tuesday picked Zack Wirth, a Republican rancher from south of Wolf Creek, to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard’s appointment to Senate District 40. All three Lewis and Clark County commissioners voted to appoint Wirth to the seat, while the Powell County […] The post Republican Zack Wirth picked to fill Montana House District 80 vacancy appeared first on Daily Montanan.
This Dem Governor Just Selected a Republican for Top State Elections Job
In an announcement on Thursday, Democratic Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he’d selected Republican Al Schmidt as commonwealth secretary—the state’s highest elections post. Schmidt, who was the only GOP election official on Philadelphia’s elections board to defy Trump when he tried to subvert the city’s mail-in ballot counts, faced a number of threats after the former president called him out by name. Trump tweeted on Nov. 11, 2020, that Schmidt “refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty” without offering much in the way of evidence to back up his claims. “Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights, and standing up to extremism – even in the face of grave threats – and I am proud to nominate him to be Pennsylvania’s next Secretary of the Commonwealth,” Shapiro said in his announcement.Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights, and standing up to extremism – even in the face of grave threats.I know he'll continue the hard work of preserving and strengthening our democracy as my Secretary of the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/OpZOvNLwFc— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) January 5, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Murkowski leads Senate passage of land transfer legislation to improve Alaska Native health care access
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Yesterday, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved H.R.441, the Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Land Transfers Act of 2022. The bill contains three separate Senate land conveyance bills sponsored by Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) that were merged ...
Man who challenged Alaska lawmaker eligibility won't appeal
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The man who unsuccessfully challenged Alaska state Rep. David Eastman’s eligibility to hold office — over Eastman’s membership in the far-right Oath Keepers group — does not plan to file an appeal. In a court filing Tuesday, Goriune Dudukgian, an attorney for Randall Kowalke, said he does not intend to appeal the decision from Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna that found Eastman, a Wasilla Republican, is not disqualified from holding office. McKenna had stayed his order pending a possible appeal. Kowalke was among the individuals who filed challenges last year to Eastman’s candidacy with the state Division of Elections. The agency had determined that Eastman was eligible to run for reelection, and Kowalke sued. His attorneys argued that the division failed to investigate Eastman’s eligibility under the so-called disloyalty clause of the state constitution. Last month, McKenna found that while Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers, he “does not and did not possess a specific intent to further the Oath Keepers’ words or actions aimed at overthrowing the United States government.”
Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives
A draft joint resolution from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, aims to push Congress to investigate “alternatives” to American Indian reservations, arguing they have “failed to positively enhance the lives and well-being of most of the Indians or the other citizens of the State of Montana.” “Is there a better way of supplying for these Indians […] The post Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives appeared first on Daily Montanan.
