Amazon is cutting more jobs than it had previously planned, CEO Andy Jassy has admitted in a blog post. Back in November, reports came out that the e-commerce giant was eliminating 10,000 jobs, just as other companies in the tech sector had announced layoffs of their own. Now, the company is expanding its job cuts, and between the employees who'd already lost their jobs and the ones losing theirs in the near future, Amazon will be eliminating over 18,000 roles in the company.

10 HOURS AGO