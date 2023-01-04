Read full article on original website
Amazon's expanded job cuts will affect over 18,000 employees
Amazon is cutting more jobs than it had previously planned, CEO Andy Jassy has admitted in a blog post. Back in November, reports came out that the e-commerce giant was eliminating 10,000 jobs, just as other companies in the tech sector had announced layoffs of their own. Now, the company is expanding its job cuts, and between the employees who'd already lost their jobs and the ones losing theirs in the near future, Amazon will be eliminating over 18,000 roles in the company.
Amazon’s 18,000 layoffs set the tone for what hiring and firing will look like in 2023
Job cuts at Amazon are a sign of tough times to come for tech workers. The e-commerce behemoth had first announced plans to pare back its workforce in November, citing rapid over-hiring during the pandemic and growing economic uncertainty. In a note published on Amazon's website today (Jan. 5), CEO Andy Jassy revealed the extent of those cuts: 18,000 roles. That's far more than the nearly 10,000 jobs, or 3% of its office workforce, Amazon had anticipated eliminating.
Amazon and Compass are slashing thousands of workers, as a wave of layoffs continues into 2023. Here's the full list of major US companies making cuts.
After companies including Amazon and Meta announced significant job cuts in 2022, more layoffs are on the horizon, like at Vimeo and others in tech.
Layoffs at Amazon and Salesforce point to why January is often the worst month for job cuts
Employers often start the year by asking, "What's not going well? Can we change this or restructure that?," said the professor Cary Cooper.
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Employees As It Grapples With ‘Uncertain Economy’
Amazon is eliminating a total of 18,000 roles as the company grapples with an uncertain economic environment permeating tech and other industries. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the staff reduction in a Wednesday memo to employees and said the planning and review process for 2023 had been “more difficult given the uncertain economy” and the company’s rapid hiring over the last few years. He added that these cuts include the previously announced layoffs in November — when reports said Amazon would lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles. The November reductions impacted the company’s Devices and Books businesses and...
Amazon to lay off 18,000 corporate and tech workers
Amazon to lay off 18,000 corporate and tech workers

Amazon's cuts into its corporate and tech ranks will affect more than 18,000 employees, the tech giant confirmed Wednesday, several weeks after layoffs first began in November.
