Ohio County, KY

14news.com

Flood waters enter Hartford Fire Station

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The flooding Tuesday in Ohio County impacted the Hartford Fire Station on Clay Street . Officials say they were called out to a car in high water, and when they arrived at the station, the water was inside. They say the station can be fixed....
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Fire erupts at Waupaca Foundry plant

An investigation into what caused a large fire at the Waupaca Foundry plant in Tell City last night remains on-going. Around 6:30 in the evening, a large blaze erupted in one of the melting centers. Five regional fire departments arrived on scene and were able to return the building back to the company in three hours. Management for the Waupaca Factory tells 44News, they will continue to assess the situation before making additional safety changes to the factory.
TELL CITY, IN
WHAS 11

Breckinridge County schools closed today

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — The Breckinridge County School District announced their schools will be closed on Jan. 3. According to a Facebook post from the district, these sudden closures are due to "unsafe traveling conditions". Early this morning, the district announced their schools would be on a two-hour delay...
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Muhlenberg County schools closed today

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County schools will be closed and Morning Head Start has been cancelled today. According to a post made on the Muhlenberg County School District’s Twitter page, the cancellation is due to the flash flooding in the area and the potential for more heavy rain later in the morning. Muhlenberg […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EFD provides brief update on Garvin Street fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire. During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year. The fire started on Saturday morning […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wnky.com

Road reopened after wreck in Warren County

WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral

With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
HARTFORD, KY
hancockclarion.com

From triplets to “The Wilson Twelve”

You may remember the front page story in The Clarion written by the late Sam Roberts about the birth of Hancock County native, Shannon Vandgrift’s, triplets in 1995. He wrote their birth at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital on Sunday, July 23rd, 1995, “may well have contributed to local history.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY

