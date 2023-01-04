An investigation into what caused a large fire at the Waupaca Foundry plant in Tell City last night remains on-going. Around 6:30 in the evening, a large blaze erupted in one of the melting centers. Five regional fire departments arrived on scene and were able to return the building back to the company in three hours. Management for the Waupaca Factory tells 44News, they will continue to assess the situation before making additional safety changes to the factory.

TELL CITY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO