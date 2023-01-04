Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Co. recognizes emergency dispatchers after flooded night
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office took a moment to recognize two hardworking dispatchers after a long rainy night with a Facebook pos
14news.com
Flood waters enter Hartford Fire Station
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The flooding Tuesday in Ohio County impacted the Hartford Fire Station on Clay Street . Officials say they were called out to a car in high water, and when they arrived at the station, the water was inside. They say the station can be fixed....
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
WTVW
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
WBKO
KYTC reports some Ohio, Muhlenberg County roads experiencing high water conditions
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC officials have announced routes that have water over the road. Officials encourage drivers to turn around should they encounter that situation. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) and (15.2-16.5) KY2590 road closed signs between 0-1 mp. KY2533 road closed signs between 0-1 MP. KY1380 high...
Henderson announces Transfer Station changes
The city of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson Transfer Station.
14news.com
Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience
DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County. Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges. After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they...
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WBKO
Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0. KYTC District 1 says...
wevv.com
Fire erupts at Waupaca Foundry plant
An investigation into what caused a large fire at the Waupaca Foundry plant in Tell City last night remains on-going. Around 6:30 in the evening, a large blaze erupted in one of the melting centers. Five regional fire departments arrived on scene and were able to return the building back to the company in three hours. Management for the Waupaca Factory tells 44News, they will continue to assess the situation before making additional safety changes to the factory.
WHAS 11
Breckinridge County schools closed today
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — The Breckinridge County School District announced their schools will be closed on Jan. 3. According to a Facebook post from the district, these sudden closures are due to "unsafe traveling conditions". Early this morning, the district announced their schools would be on a two-hour delay...
UPDATE: Muhlenberg County schools closed today
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County schools will be closed and Morning Head Start has been cancelled today. According to a post made on the Muhlenberg County School District’s Twitter page, the cancellation is due to the flash flooding in the area and the potential for more heavy rain later in the morning. Muhlenberg […]
Emergency Crews Battling Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. In a Facebook post, the Owensboro Fire...
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
EFD provides brief update on Garvin Street fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire. During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year. The fire started on Saturday morning […]
wnky.com
Road reopened after wreck in Warren County
WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral
With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
wnky.com
Warren Co. Emergency Management: Don’t rely only on tornado sirens, sign up for text alerts
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Emergency Management wants to remind the public about tools they can use to stay aware during inclement weather. WCEM says they activate all of the C.O.W.S., or warning sirens, within the county when any part of Warren County is under a tornado warning.
hancockclarion.com
From triplets to “The Wilson Twelve”
You may remember the front page story in The Clarion written by the late Sam Roberts about the birth of Hancock County native, Shannon Vandgrift’s, triplets in 1995. He wrote their birth at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital on Sunday, July 23rd, 1995, “may well have contributed to local history.”
Comments / 0