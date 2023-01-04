Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Engadget
Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G features a better selfie camera
The biggest update is that cheaper price point. For an event that was once the venue where Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones, CES isn’t much of a mobile show these days. But you do still see the occasional phone unveiling, including the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It’s a more affordable version of last year’s Galaxy A13 5G that features a new 13-megapixel front-facing camera the company claims offers a “huge leap in selfie quality.”
CNET
CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens
The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
Samsung will reveal its secret sliding phone display this week
Folding phones are so 2022. Samsung's new display tech unfolds and then slides to become even bigger
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Engadget
Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores
Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
Engadget
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back on sale for $160
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Engadget
Future Android phones will feature MagSafe-like wireless fast charging
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has unveiled Qi2, the wireless charging successor to Qi that borrows some tricks from Apple's MagSafe charging. The idea is to create a unified system that (should) work with both Android and Apple devices, the WPC wrote in a press release. Qi2 will replace the...
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 series could have more base storage than Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors are getting exciting by the day. Just yesterday, it was reported that the maxed-out model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, may have a less curved screen than the S22 Ultra to address complaints about S Pen usability issues and durability, and now the same leaker is back with another rumor: the Galaxy S23 series will have more base storage than the current range.
Digital Trends
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL and Nvidia's Biggest Reveals
Get all the details from Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements and you can check out the highlights in our must-see roundup.
Android Central
Google Maps on Wear OS frees you from the clutches of your smartphone
Google previously teased the ability to use Google Maps on Wear OS without a paired phone. The feature is now available, allowing LTE-connected Wear OS watches to provide turn-by-turn directions. The new feature is seemingly unavailable on older Wear OS 2 devices. Google previously teased the ability to use Google...
Android Authority
TCL splits its 2023 smart TVs into two distinct lines
There's a new TCL TV for any budget in 2023. TCL has announced its first 2023 smart TVs, and they will be sold in two model categories. The S-Series will be the new TCL budget TVs, while the Q-Series will include more advanced features such as QLED screens. Pricing and...
Engadget
Victrola's Stream Onyx is a more affordable version of its Sonos-compatible turntable
Last fall, turntable Victrola released the $799 Stream Carbon, a record player that could wirelessly connect to Sonos speakers so you can play records all around your house. As a vinyl nerd who also has a bunch of Sonos speakers, this product felt like it was made for me — and while it's undeniably nice, it's also quite expensive. Just a few months later, though, Victrola is making good on its promise to expand its Sonos-compatible lineup with the Stream Onyx. Visually and functionally, it's very similar to the Stream Carbon, but it costs $599, 25 percent less than the Carbon.
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
Engadget
Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar can adjust 3D audio based on your head position
Has shown off its first slate of products for 2023 at CES. Along with new gaming laptops, the company revealed the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming PC soundbar. The company says it has an infra-red camera that can detect where the user is. Razer claims the soundbar can adjust the 3D audio beams in real-time based on your position to make sure optimal audio is reaching your ears.
