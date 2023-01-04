Read full article on original website
Related
Ottawa County Democratic Chair says changes by new Board of Commissioners show ‘not all are welcome’
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Though he states the Ottawa County Democrats were hopeful for a smooth transition with the county’s new Board of Commissioners, the chair of the Ottawa County Democratic Party said the changes brought on Tuesday – which includes firing their current county administrator to hire former congressional candidate John Gibbs – create an environment that’s unwelcoming to the overall community.
wtvbam.com
Nessel to launch investigation into actions by Ottawa County Board of Commissioners
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office will investigate the sweeping changes made this week by the new conservative members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. John Shay was fired as county administrator and replaced by John Gibbs, and administrative health officer Adeline...
wgvunews.org
Ottawa County Democrats call out Board of Commissioners' hiring of John Gibbs
The Ottawa County Democratic Party is condemning several sweeping changes that the Board of Commissioners made to its local government on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, comprised of mostly members who have been endorsed by the far-right Republican PAC group, Impact Ottawa, voted in their first meeting to fire the County’s top public health officer, completely eliminate its Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, and hire former Congressional Candidate John Gibbs as its new County Administrator, moments after firing current Administrator John Shay.
Moderate GOP commissioner to residents amid Ottawa County shake-up: ‘Is this really what we want?’
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After the government shake-up this week by the newly seated Ottawa County commission, the sole non-Ottawa Impact Republican on the public body has one question for residents: “Is this really what we want for our county?”. “I would hope that through all of this...
Fired Ottawa County administrator most proud of working with ‘unsung heroes’
WEST OLIVE, MI – John Shay boxed up the family photos and mementos from his desk. A number of employees came in, wished him farewell. The civil servant of 25 years had just been fired from leading Michigan’s fastest-growing county. “In my line of work it’s always a...
Fox17
Department of Attorney General will investigate actions of Ottawa County board
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel has confirmed to FOX 17 that the department will be conducting a review of the recent actions of the Ottawa County Commission. The announcement comes one day after the Ottawa County Commission made several consequential and controversial changes,...
Michigan attorney general reviewing shakeup in Ottawa County
The Michigan Attorney's General's Office says it is looking into a flurry of actions by new conservative members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners that included the ouster of the county administrator.
Grand Rapids Public Schools accepting bids for former high school building
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – If you’re interested in purchasing an old, former high school building on the Southwest side of Grand Rapids, here’s your opportunity. Grand Rapids Public Schools is accepting bids for the use or purchase of a 97-year-old former school building located at 1031 Kensington Ave. The GRPS building formerly operated as Adelante High School until it closed in 2004, and the building is currently empty and unused, school officials say.
WOOD
AG opens investigation into Ottawa County
The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returns...
Law experts give insight into legality of Ottawa County commission controversy
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday afternoon that her office is reviewing the matter in Ottawa County.
Anti-masker may be Ottawa County’s new health officer. Will the state let him?
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — The potential new leader of Ottawa County’s health department is anti-mask and publicly objected to the social distancing guidelines put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His qualifications, which will be part of a review by the state health department, include...
‘I can’t trust you’: Citizens criticize Kalamazoo’s handling of police chief departure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community leaders shared criticisms of city leaders over the handling of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley’s retirement, which came after it was found he violated department policies while interacting with employees. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, triggering an investigation by an outside firm,...
‘Where You Belong’ Ottawa County motto helped promote ‘divisive, Marxist ideology,’ new elected leaders say
WEST OLIVE, MI – Ottawa County’s “Where You Belong” motto needed to change, the county’s new leaders said. The six-year-old motto had been used to “promote the divisive, Marxist ideology of the Race Equity movement,” according to a resolution passed Tuesday, Jan. 3 and supported by a majority of the county’s just-sworn-in leaders.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Mayor says Chief Coakley's departure was 'best outcome'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city commissioners say they're ready to move forward following the departure of the city's police chief. Public officials making their first public comment since now former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley reached a six figure separation agreement with the city to retire following an investigation that found he harassed several city employees.
Scholten optimistic as start of congressional term nears
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As she prepares to be sworn in, Democratic representative-elect Hillary Scholten says she’s optimistic about finding ways to accomplish her priorities — transportation and infrastructure improvements, advocating for working families — despite her party being in the minority. “I maintain optimism about...
wkzo.com
Report: Actions by former Kalamazoo Public Schools Operations Director may have been illegal
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – More details have been released on last week’s firing of the Kalamazoo Public Schools Operations Director, and it appears some of his alleged misdeeds may have been legal violations. In documents provided by the school district, an independent investigator found that Jim English...
Retired general who led Hurricane Katrina relief efforts to come to Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Ret. Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré, known for his role in coordinating military relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina, will appear at this year’s City of Portage Black History Month Celebration. Honoré, a decorated 37-year veteran and global authority on leadership and emergency preparedness,...
Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area
The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
Eaton County needs help identifying retail fraud suspect
Officials said the suspect is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud complaint.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0