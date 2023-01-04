ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Ottawa County Democratic Chair says changes by new Board of Commissioners show ‘not all are welcome’

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Though he states the Ottawa County Democrats were hopeful for a smooth transition with the county’s new Board of Commissioners, the chair of the Ottawa County Democratic Party said the changes brought on Tuesday – which includes firing their current county administrator to hire former congressional candidate John Gibbs – create an environment that’s unwelcoming to the overall community.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Ottawa County Democrats call out Board of Commissioners' hiring of John Gibbs

The Ottawa County Democratic Party is condemning several sweeping changes that the Board of Commissioners made to its local government on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, comprised of mostly members who have been endorsed by the far-right Republican PAC group, Impact Ottawa, voted in their first meeting to fire the County’s top public health officer, completely eliminate its Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, and hire former Congressional Candidate John Gibbs as its new County Administrator, moments after firing current Administrator John Shay.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Department of Attorney General will investigate actions of Ottawa County board

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel has confirmed to FOX 17 that the department will be conducting a review of the recent actions of the Ottawa County Commission. The announcement comes one day after the Ottawa County Commission made several consequential and controversial changes,...
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids Public Schools accepting bids for former high school building

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – If you’re interested in purchasing an old, former high school building on the Southwest side of Grand Rapids, here’s your opportunity. Grand Rapids Public Schools is accepting bids for the use or purchase of a 97-year-old former school building located at 1031 Kensington Ave. The GRPS building formerly operated as Adelante High School until it closed in 2004, and the building is currently empty and unused, school officials say.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

AG opens investigation into Ottawa County

The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returns...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Where You Belong’ Ottawa County motto helped promote ‘divisive, Marxist ideology,’ new elected leaders say

WEST OLIVE, MI – Ottawa County’s “Where You Belong” motto needed to change, the county’s new leaders said. The six-year-old motto had been used to “promote the divisive, Marxist ideology of the Race Equity movement,” according to a resolution passed Tuesday, Jan. 3 and supported by a majority of the county’s just-sworn-in leaders.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Mayor says Chief Coakley's departure was 'best outcome'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city commissioners say they're ready to move forward following the departure of the city's police chief. Public officials making their first public comment since now former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley reached a six figure separation agreement with the city to retire following an investigation that found he harassed several city employees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Flint Journal

Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park

CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
103.3 WKFR

Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area

The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

