An 18-year-old thought working out caused his shoulder pain. He was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.
Tomas Evans had a lump under his collarbone that he thought was a fitness injury, but was actually a symptom of stage two cancer.
psychologytoday.com
Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain
Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
Healthline
How Walking 6,000 Steps Per Day Can Boost Heart Health for Older Adults
Researchers say older adults who walk between 6,000 and 9,000 steps per day have a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. They added that daily walking did not reduce the risk of heart disease in younger adults. Experts say walking can boost overall physical health as well as mental health. They...
Doctors explain how Wegovy and Ozempic work
Anti-obesity drugs are growing in popularity in the United States as a greater number of Americans are being diagnosed with obesity than ever before. This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl reported on treatments for obesity that are often expensive and not always covered by health insurance. Among the...
Healthline
How to Deal With a Toxic Work Environment
Is your workplace full of negativity, discouragement, or disrespect? Here’s how to handle it. Are you dreading the thought of going to work tomorrow?. Whether it’s a hot tempered boss, an unreasonable workload, or malicious coworkers, a toxic work environment can take a significant toll on your mental health, leading to high levels of stress, insomnia, and depression.
psychologytoday.com
Learning From the Top 5 Regrets of the Dying
People who are dying have a lot to teach the living about regrets that may be avoidable or fixable. These are some things a cop—and their loved ones—can and should do to counteract the negativity that is inherent in police work. Start by not over-identifying with the job,...
psychologytoday.com
When It Comes to Unloving Mothers, Men Suffer Differently
It is a commonly accepted belief that motherly love and affection are essential for the healthy development of a child. However, research suggests that a lack of maternal love and affection can have particularly negative effects on men. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social...
petguide.com
Study Finds Yelling At Your Dog Affects Them More Than We May Think
Researchers from the University of Porto found that yelling at your dog can have negative consequences. Dr. Ana Catarina Vieira de Castro was the lead author of the study in which 92 companion dogs took part. The dogs were separated into two groups. One group was trained with positive reinforcements–kind...
Want To Teach Your Kids Emotional Resilience? A Conscious Parenting Expert Says To Model That Behavior Yourself
For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.
Healthline
Oxygen Therapy for COPD: Everything You Need to Know
If you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), your airways may be inflamed. It may be hard to take deep breaths and get enough oxygen. Depending on the severity of your COPD, oxygen therapy can be an effective way to increase the amount of oxygen in your body in order to meet your body’s needs.
thebiochronicle.com
Stop Feeling Anxious Today! 10 Tips For Success!
Reflecting on one’s accomplishments is seen as soothing by many. More could be completed in the same amount of time if the workload was organized and weekly targets were set. Fortunately, you can choose from a number of restful accommodations. Consistency has been demonstrated to significantly increase the odds of success.
Healthline
What to Know About Chronic Emphysema
Chronic emphysema is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) caused by damage to the air sacs in the lungs. Although there is no cure, you can manage the disease with lifestyle changes and treatment. Chronic emphysema is one of two conditions classified as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)....
How to Define Your Non-Negotiables—and Get Others to Respect Them
One powerful effect of living through the pandemic is the change in people’s views about what they find truly important, what they want to do with their lives and what they consider non-negotiables—values they will not compromise. Researchers call it the Great Realization, and data from a recent...
She's a Happiness Professor. Her Lessons Are Helping Her Beat Burnout
Psychologist Laurie Santos teaches Yale’s most popular course on the science of happiness.
Healthline
FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens
The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
Procrastination can make you depressed and poor: study
Giving it a college try might not be enough anymore. Pro-procrastinators, beware: the practice might do more harm than good. Researchers have found that university students are at risk of depression, poor health, physical pain and economic difficulties due to the last-minute habit, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The study of 3,525 Swedish university students analyzed the participants at three different points in time to “assess whether procrastination was associated with worse health outcomes nine months later.” The art of procrastination — or waiting until the very last minute to complete a task— is...
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
Michigan Daily
Changing how we talk about food in college
It’s relatively impossible to be a college student and not be familiar with the dreaded “freshman 15” — a common term used to describe the 15-pound weight gain that is associated with the transition to college. While this exact poundage has largely been declared a myth, the weight gain in general is notorious enough to have earned itself both a nickname and a sense of foreboding that continues to plague the minds of college students.
