According to data from the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain accounts right now for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.Photo byDaniel SchludionUnsplash. North Texas doctors are closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, known as the XBB.1.5 variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S. Fox 4 reports, this variant currently accounts for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide and has shown an increase in cases since Christmas Eve. It is believed to be more contagious than other variants. The variant is currently more prevalent in the northeastern part of the country but is expected to spread across the country in the coming weeks.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO