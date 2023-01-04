ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Temperatures will start to cool due to airflow moving out of the north

A cold front will move into South Texas Sunday morning. The cool dry air moving into South Texas will keep the skies clear while the sun warms the area up with above average temperatures. Less moisture will mean less (no) fog for now but lower dewpoints and lack of cloud cover means that overnight and morning temperatures will be cooler.
TEXAS STATE
Z94

There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast

In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
OKLAHOMA STATE
towntalkradio.com

Texas Drought Outlook for 2023

2022 was one of the driest years on record for Terry County. According to the South Plains Underground Water District, Terry County’s underground water level decreased by nearly a quarter of an inch. This is significant. The County finished the year at just under 11 inches on the average. The County average rainfall is 17.79. It doesn’t take a math whiz to see the variation here.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KVUE

How to tell the difference between COVID-19, RSV and flu symptoms

AUSTIN, Texas — As students and adults around Central Texas return to the classroom and office, they could have a case of the sniffles for a number of reasons. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), respiratory illnesses are popping up earlier – and in more people – than in recent years. Health experts have used the term "tripledemic" to explain the overlapping rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas

I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

North Texas Doctors on Alert: New COVID-19 Variant Emerges

According to data from the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain accounts right now for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.Photo byDaniel SchludionUnsplash. North Texas doctors are closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, known as the XBB.1.5 variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S. Fox 4 reports, this variant currently accounts for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide and has shown an increase in cases since Christmas Eve. It is believed to be more contagious than other variants. The variant is currently more prevalent in the northeastern part of the country but is expected to spread across the country in the coming weeks.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy