greenecountycommonwealth.com
Ash Grove’s Arnall charged with assaulting neighbor
Suspect remains in custody following ‘escalation’ of aggression against neighbor. An Ash Grove man was arrested the day after Christmas after he allegedly assaulted his neighbor. Austin Arnall was booked into the Greene County Jail in the early evening of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the probable cause...
KYTV
Marshfield, Mo., woman faces charges in deadly shooting of boyfriend on New Year’s Eve
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a Marshfield woman for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend on New Year’s Eve. Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, 24 years old. Authorities have not released the victim’s name. Investigators say the...
KYTV
Polk County, Mo., mother faces charges involving death of her daughter
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Bolivar mother in her daughter’s death. Ashley Cameron faces charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say Cameron failed to get medical care for the child, resulting in her daughter’s death. They say the child died in February of 2021. Investigators will only say the child is under the age of 17 years old.
KYTV
Polk County, Mo., woman faces charges involving death of her child
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Polk County woman in the death of a child. Ashley Cameron faces charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The child, 13, died in February 2021. Investigators say Cameron failed to get medical care for the child for a treatable illness, resulting in the death.
KYTV
Christian County Prosecutor’s Office releases ruling on deadly officer-involved shooting from September
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The former Christian County prosecutor ruled the actions of officers involved in a deadly shooting in September as justified. The office released the findings on Thursday. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a...
KYTV
Police arrest man in Nixa, Mo., wanted on a warrant for a probation violation
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - After a short standoff, police arrested a Nixa man wanted on a warrant for a felony probation violation. On Wednesday afternoon, officers tried to serve the warrant to a man in the 700 block of Hillcrest Avenue. Investigators say the man would not come to the...
myozarksonline.com
Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks
A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
KYTV
Wheaton, Mo. Police need help to locate robbery suspect
WHEATON, Mo. (KY3) - The police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred around 12:50 Thursday morning at the Fastrip Store on Santee Street. Photos show the robber exiting a dark-colored passenger car and entering the store. Police say he demanded money from the cashier, then exited the store and got back into his vehicle. The suspect then drove north from the city of Wheaton on Highway 86. No one was hurt in that robbery.
KYTV
Springfield city ordinance could help increase safety at area motels
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s growing concern over the safety of some Springfield motels. Police are spending time and resources fighting illegal activity there. KY3 News crunched the numbers and learned police have responded to a high number of calls to area motels within the past year. We also...
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Woman charged with Felony Domestic Assault
A January 30th court date has been set for a Lebanon woman who is charged with Felony Domestic Assault. 33 year old Felicia Davis was arrested on December 24th, after Laclede County Deputies arrived at her residence to find the victim bleeding from her arms, and hand, with an apparent injury to her mouth. Davis reportedly hit the victim multiple times, and when the victim attempted to call 9-1-1 Davis allegedly grabbed her phone and threw it. Davis also allegedly took the Christmas tree that was in the living room and threw it outside. When the Deputy asked Davis about the victim’s injuries, she said that she had probably done it to herself to get her into trouble. Davis is currently free on bond.
Oklahoma pair arrested in Missouri drug bust
Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Dallas County woman charged with DWI crash in Camden County pleads guilty, ordered to pay fine
A woman from Dallas County is sentenced for causing a DWI crash with serious injuries. Lillian Lange, of Tunas, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The charge was amended to a misdemeanor last month. During yesterday’s hearing, Lange was ordered to pay a $680 fine.
kjluradio.com
Police in Lebanon search for runaway teen
Police in Lebanon are asking for the public’s help as they search for a runaway teen. McKenzie Smith, 14, of Lebanon, has been missing since December 30. Smith is described as white, with shoulder-length blonde hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5’1” and 102 pounds. Anyone with...
myozarksonline.com
Lamar Woman In Custody In Laclede County
A 58-year-old Lamar, Missouri, woman was taken into custody following her arrest in Laclede County last night. Dorothy N. Madrigal is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Careless and Imprudent Driving involving an accident.
KFVS12
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
Kait 8
Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found dead in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida, Friday. According...
koamnewsnow.com
Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
koamnewsnow.com
9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
Multiple injured in a crash delaying traffic on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Traffic is backed up about two miles on I-44 in Springfield, Missouri, following a crash that has injured multiple people. The right lane is closed on westbound I-44 West of U.S. 65. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple people are injured after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on I-44. Multiple cars […]
houstonherald.com
Man arrested Saturday night on involuntary manslaughter charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Saturday night on a felony warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Gabriel F. Ruiz, 32, was taken to the Wright County Jail. He also is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, the patrol said.
