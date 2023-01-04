ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

greenecountycommonwealth.com

Ash Grove’s Arnall charged with assaulting neighbor

Suspect remains in custody following ‘escalation’ of aggression against neighbor. An Ash Grove man was arrested the day after Christmas after he allegedly assaulted his neighbor. Austin Arnall was booked into the Greene County Jail in the early evening of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the probable cause...
ASH GROVE, MO
KYTV

POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Polk County, Mo., woman faces charges involving death of her child

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Polk County woman in the death of a child. Ashley Cameron faces charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The child, 13, died in February 2021. Investigators say Cameron failed to get medical care for the child for a treatable illness, resulting in the death.
POLK COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks

A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Wheaton, Mo. Police need help to locate robbery suspect

WHEATON, Mo. (KY3) - The police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred around 12:50 Thursday morning at the Fastrip Store on Santee Street. Photos show the robber exiting a dark-colored passenger car and entering the store. Police say he demanded money from the cashier, then exited the store and got back into his vehicle. The suspect then drove north from the city of Wheaton on Highway 86. No one was hurt in that robbery.
WHEATON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Laclede County Woman charged with Felony Domestic Assault

A January 30th court date has been set for a Lebanon woman who is charged with Felony Domestic Assault. 33 year old Felicia Davis was arrested on December 24th, after Laclede County Deputies arrived at her residence to find the victim bleeding from her arms, and hand, with an apparent injury to her mouth. Davis reportedly hit the victim multiple times, and when the victim attempted to call 9-1-1 Davis allegedly grabbed her phone and threw it. Davis also allegedly took the Christmas tree that was in the living room and threw it outside. When the Deputy asked Davis about the victim’s injuries, she said that she had probably done it to herself to get her into trouble. Davis is currently free on bond.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Police in Lebanon search for runaway teen

Police in Lebanon are asking for the public’s help as they search for a runaway teen. McKenzie Smith, 14, of Lebanon, has been missing since December 30. Smith is described as white, with shoulder-length blonde hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5’1” and 102 pounds. Anyone with...
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lamar Woman In Custody In Laclede County

A 58-year-old Lamar, Missouri, woman was taken into custody following her arrest in Laclede County last night. Dorothy N. Madrigal is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Careless and Imprudent Driving involving an accident.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Two people rescued from submerged truck

GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found dead in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida, Friday. According...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
JOPLIN, MO
houstonherald.com

Man arrested Saturday night on involuntary manslaughter charge

A Mountain Grove man was arrested Saturday night on a felony warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Gabriel F. Ruiz, 32, was taken to the Wright County Jail. He also is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, the patrol said.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO

