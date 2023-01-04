ESCANABA and IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is looking for applicants, as the university looks to hire its next president. The Bay College Board of Trustees invites nominations and applications for the position of President of Bay de Noc Community College to replace Dr. Laura Coleman, who will retire as President effective June 30, 2023, after serving as the fifth and longest-serving President in Bay College’s 60-year history.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO