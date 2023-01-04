ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Damar Hamlin’s collapse highlights changes in NFL sportsmanship

By Lexi Oliver, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Josh Daley
 1 day ago
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
KPEL 96.5

Proposed Solutions to Bills-Bengals Game Upsetting Many NFL Fans

As Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following an on-field incident during Monday night's NFL matchup between his team, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals the NFL hierarchy is knee-deep in ideas on how best to handle the playoff situation the game's suspension has created. By...
CINCINNATI, OH
PennLive.com

Damar Hamlin’s western Pa. hometown holds out hope for injured NFL player: ‘He’s one of us’

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. – Along with an outpouring of national concern, there are a few get-well cards from local preschoolers headed Damar Hamlin’s way. On the second floor above the library in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rocks in Allegheny County, Focus on Renewal preschool teacher and family development specialist Kimberly Spriggs has helped children make cards in the Buffalo Bills’ red and blue colors this week.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
KGET

5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game

While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
COLORADO STATE
The Comeback

NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news

There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin over the past few days after his horrifying incident on Monday night aside from a series of vague but hopeful updates from his friend and business partner. But on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills shared a very promising update on Hamlin’s Read more... The post NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Teams Unite To Spread Powerful Message For Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills experienced an unprecedented tragedy on Monday night when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, necessitating CPR on the field. In the hours since, the rest of the league has done an admirable job ...
People

All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition

The NFL community continues to rally around the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle on Monday All 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter profile pictures in a show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As the NFL community continues to rally around Hamlin, each of the...
BUFFALO, NY

