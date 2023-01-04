Read full article on original website
Bring Bailey into your home
Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
phspenndulum.org
Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County
Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC. “Soltane Café is a heart-centered café here in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania,” said Krysta...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk
A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
buckscountyherald.com
History Lives: Doylestown Bypass
In the postwar era between 1950 and 1960, the population of Bucks County more than doubled. While lower Bucks experienced the largest growth, Doylestown also saw a steady increase from approximately 5000 to nearly 9000 residents between 1950 and 1980; and more than 2000 new homes were constructed in outlying developments. In the 1960s the 19th-century courthouse was demolished to make room for an expanded county courthouse and administration building. With the population growth and increased business at the county seat of government, the local roads in and out of Doylestown became overloaded.
phillyvoice.com
Mount Airy community fridge to provide food to residents in need
As some Philadelphians struggle with food insecurity exacerbated by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Airy residents are contributing to the neighborhood's new community-fueled free pantry. The Mount Airy Community Pantry and Fridge will open to the public on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 12:30 p.m. Located on the property of...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
mainlinetoday.com
Malvern’s Stove and Tap Will Become a Modern Steakhouse
Malvern’s Stove and Tap is being reimagined to become Joey Chops, an elevated yet approachable steakhouse made for Main Line foodies. With success in West Chester and Lansdale, Stove and Tap came to Malvern right before the start of the pandemic. Now, the space is being reimagined by Stove and Co. Restaurant Group’s Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich to become Joey Chops, a modern American steakhouse with premium seafood and an amazing lineup of libations.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 614 South 13th Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story multi-family development at 614 South 13th Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia. Designed by ALMA Architecture, the building will feature 45 residential units, of which 16 will be offered as affordable housing. The structure will yield 35,653 square feet of space and will include a green roof. A total of 16 parking spaces will be offered within the project.
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
The new Glenside Wawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawa mascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details. Wawa surprised the first 100 customers with limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts.
70and73.com
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Jan. 9 to operate
"Restaurant operators, we fuel the city, we employ so many people, we provide economic impact for a lot of different areas. We provide jobs. Help us," said Sean McGranaghan, the Director of Operations for Winnie's in Manayunk.
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close
This closure adds to the other losses of businesses that the City of Brotherly Love has suffered recently. Marshall's Department Store in Center City Philadelphia, PAPhoto byGoogle Maps.
Philadelphia artist illustrates stories of his neighborhood in solo exhibit
King Saladeen paints in shades of the triumphs and troubles of his childhood in West Philadelphia.
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
2 Philly elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning,...
billypenn.com
Hundreds use new 211 hotline; Why Mummers switched channels; Explosion levels Port Richmond houses | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline. Philadelphia saw a slight drop in gun violence compared to 2021’s tragically record-setting year, but...
Help available for drivers who fear crossing Delaware Memorial Bridge
If you’ve ever white-knuckled your way across the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which rises up to 200 feet high, imagine what it’s like for those with fears of heights or crossing bridges. The Delaware River and Bay Authority offers an escort service.
