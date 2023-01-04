ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Related
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho suspect awaits extradition, family releases statement

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — The family of alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger released a statement Sunday, urging the public to accept his presumption of innocence and to let the legal process play out. “We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect

Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
IDAHO STATE

