If the walls of The Celtic Fox could talk, they’d have many tales to tell. Built from stones that were dug up during the construction of the Kansas Statehouse in the 1800s, the walls once housed Washburn Law before the Fox family turned it into an Irish bar and grill. When the Foxes sold the building and business to John Federico and his partners, Greg Schwerdt, Brooks Pettit and Jeremiah Nelson in August 2021, The Celtic Fox began a new chapter that its new owners hope will be just as significant to Downtown Topeka.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO