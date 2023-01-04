ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burglars use trash cans to cart stolen merchandise out of Mag Mile store: VIDEO

Chicago police are looking for a trio of burglars who used trash cans to cart merchandise out of a Michigan Avenue store on Christmas morning.

Police said the three men were caught on surveillance video breaking into a store in the 800-block of North Michigan Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. on Christmas.

The burglars broke the front windows of the store to get in, stuffed merchandise into two blue garbage bins and then used the bins to take the goods to a waiting vehicle, a white van.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build wearing a black jacket with a hood, light pants and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a Black male with a medium build, wearing a black hat, black hooded jacket, dark pants and black shoes. The third suspect is described as a Black male with a large build, wearing a black hat, black jacket with fur around the hood, dark pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about these suspects, contact police at 312-746-9661.

Aaron
1d ago

So the article starts out: "Chicago police are looking for a trio..." and I'm thinking... (actually screaming) THEY WERE PROBABLY IN YOUR COURTROOM 3 WEEKS AGO! BEFORE YOU LET THEM GO WITH LITTLE OR NO BAIL!! Review your own courtroom cameras and you'd probably find them!

Political LiL
1d ago

organized crime is getting creative and hitting businesses in the central business district right under the police nose sticking day and night...the retail sector is going to be completely destroyed by theft and once they dry up other targets will be identified warehouses...this is America greed at the top and theft at the bottom everybody gonna be out of business soon

Raven 421
1d ago

And nobody had a handgun and nobody helped the owners . the owners either were or were not present. their staff was not trained in what to do.

