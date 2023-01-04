ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.

By Emily Luxen
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zw57T_0k2ckZaF00

As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.

It would change the number of unrelated people who can live in the same house together. Metro codes only allow 3 people who aren't family members to live in the same home regardless of the size of the home. Now council members are looking to change that.

A new bill would revise the definition of what a family is and allow up to 7 people who are unrelated to live in the same home. This aims to help college students with roommates, or lower-income residents who are more likely to split rent or mortgage payments.

"I think the overriding thing at this point is the importance of people being able to live in houses," councilwoman Burkely Allen said. "I had two sets of children that all started out with five roommates in expensive cities like New York and San Francisco, and right now we don’t have that option in Nashville."

After a fair amount of debate, council members approved the change on the second of three votes, but said they would still like to get more feedback on the issue.

While supporters say this could help people save money on housing as prices continue to climb others expressed concerns about how filling homes with more people would impact noise, traffic and parking in neighborhoods and how this change would be enforced.

"One of the many concerns I would have about this is seven unrelated individuals bringing seven unrelated vehicles and seven unrelated sets of friends and all of these things and all of these things could be taxing on the neighborhood," councilman Russ Pulley said.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 19

Ashlie Winget
1d ago

I wish my roommates that are related to me could pitch in on rent bc these prices have become insane. . . and before you tell me to buy - I would but my rent is currently cheaper than any house I could buy in their school district and that's saying something about both issues. Houses selling for under 150k two years ago now selling for 500k+

Reply
4
ET PAUL
23h ago

Metro council is looking to change the number of unrelated people living in the house hahaha. We all know why you're doing it it's so all of the illegals can live in one house I know because they live across the street from me. It's like a Flop house. They might be there for 6 months and then there's a turnovor and it's obvious They are illegals in our country. And from my experience there's nothing but trash

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Exploring The Murfreesboro/Nashville Hip-Hop Underground With Rapper Kandi Lake

MURFREESBORO, TN — “Yeah Memphis hot, but Nashville buzzin’,” remarked rapper Kandi Lake with a smile. “It’s definitely growing … it’s growing a lot.”. Kandi Lake is a rapper based out of Murfreesboro whose music has recently gained significant traction among Nashville and Murfreesboro audiences — Attention that has been far beyond what he expected when first setting out.
MURFREESBORO, TN
travellemming.com

Nashville Facts (25 Fun Things to Know, By a Local)

If you’re looking for an epic list of fun & interesting Nashville facts, then welcome!. Most people come to Nashville for the music scene, the great food, and the welcoming atmosphere. But a lot of people don’t know about the history, local traditions, and interesting facts about Nashville that have helped make Music City such a popular destination.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brookmeade Park closes, homeless relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brookmeade Park, and its large homeless community, were closed on Wednesday. There has been an ongoing effort to find housing for the homeless people who were living in the encampment. Metro Council passed an ordinance setting conditions for the closure on Tuesday night, which includes putting up a fence to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live on the property.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

8 found dead at Utah home

Man found shot to death outside Nashville apartment. Man found shot to death outside Nashville apartment. Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians …. Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at border. Logs block Hwy. 43 in Columbia. Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’. Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’. Nissan Stadium shows...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Brandon G. Martin DOB: 11/21/1980 Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Addressing homeless encampments in Nashville

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Studies show traffic in TN will ‘continue to grow’ …. Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flooding destroys everything in local nonprofit thrift shop

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Middle Tennessee nonprofit is continuing to make a difference in the community despite a recent hurdle during the holidays. “Everything has to be discarded. It is just a slow process,” said Portland C.A.R.E.S volunteer, Alison Serdoner. On Christmas Eve everything in the Portland C.A.R.E.S...
PORTLAND, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville women warn of suspicious man ‘stalking’ neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some East Nashville women have spoken out about a man they claim is driving around their neighborhood following and calling out to women walking alone. More than three women have come forward to admit they are terrified for their safety. Although neighbors said multiple police reports...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Women say man in car follows them around

Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy