Cops searching for subway sex pest who masturbates in front of women and girls

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man who has repeatedly masturbated in front of women and girls in New York City subways over the course of the last six months.

Between July and the end of 2022, the man is suspected of exposing himself and masturbating in front of at least five different victims, according to officials.

The first known incident took place on July 22 around 7 p.m. on a northbound F train when he targeted an 18-year-old woman.

The man targeted a 14-year-old girl on Sept. 9 around 3 p.m. on a southbound F train approaching the Avenue X subway station.

He struck again on Nov. 7 around 8 p.m. on a southbound F train approaching the Kings Highway subway station — this time harassing a 36-year-old woman.

On Dec. 27 around noon on a southbound Q train approaching the Newkirk subway station, he masturbated in front of a 19-year-old woman.

He harassed the same woman later that day on a northbound Q train, but fled when she started recording him.

On Dec. 30 just before 5 p.m., he harassed a 20-year-old woman on a northbound M train platform at the Seneca Avenue subway station.

None of his victims were injured during the attacks.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website on On Twitter @NYPDTips.