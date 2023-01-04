ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

One injured after shooting, crash near 52nd and Glendale

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
A Milwaukee man was injured after a shooting and crash near 52nd and Glendale on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 7 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with a non-fatal injury.

When TMJ4 News arrived on the shooting scene, we found a two-vehicle crash. It also appeared a parked car was struck.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near Custer and 91st

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 4 around 10:45 p.m. near Custer and 91st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to look for unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car fire wreckage near 25th and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE — Marquette police and Milwaukee fire responded to a car fire wreckage near 25th Street and Clybourn. A WISN 12 News crew was on the scene and saw a man and a child grabbing what they could from the wreck. There are no reported injuries at this time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting

On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

52nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday night, Jan. 3. Police said the shooting near 52nd and Hampton happened shortly after 7 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged

MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 fdl assault, high speed chase investigation

Two Milwaukee men are in custody in connection with an assault with a firearm and subsequent high speed chasein Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started following a reported assault of a Milwaukee woman at a house party on Western Avenue early Sunday morning. Goldstein says the victim’s vehicle was stolen after the woman went to the hospital, and was later involved in a high speed pursuit. Goldstein says the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle pulled into a truck stop on Pioneer Road and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed head on into a sheriff’s squad car. The driver, a 30 year old Milwaukee man, was arrested following a short foot chase. Goldstein says a suspect in the assault, also from Milwaukee, was later arrested.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 shooting at racine bar leaves two dead including owner

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

