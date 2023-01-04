Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Fans call on Brie Larson to end an MCU losing streak as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets accused of war crimes
2023 is almost upon us, and as always, the next 12 months will bring a slew of brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe content to both the big screen and Disney Plus. However, fans have been calling on Brie Larson to save the franchise from what could potentially be its longest losing streak ever, while the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse has proven that it’s not ready to quietly slink off into the night as the year draws to a close.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Responds to Hugh Jackman Dropping Wolverine and Deadpool Title
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are starting 2023 by teasing fans with some Deadpool 3 content... and by content, we mean a potential title. While 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2 kept their more simple naming conventions, the announcement that Hugh Jackman was returning to his iconic role of Wolverine in a team-up with Ryan Reynolds came with the title card of Deadpool 3. Since the Deadpool franchise is now under Marvel Studios, there is a chance the sequel gets a flashier title. After Hugh Jackman referred to Deadpool 3 as "Wolverine and Deadpool," Ryan Reynolds shared his own response.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
ComicBook
The Flash Teases One Last Run in Final Season Poster
The Flash will embark on its final run when the series returns for its ninth and final season in February and now, The CW has released a new poster for that upcoming season and it's a fitting tribute to the last outing for the Scarlet Speedster. On Tuesday, the network shared the new poster that features The Flash's iconic, comic accurate gold boots crackling with electricity as they sit empty on what is presumably on the streets of Central City. You can check out the poster for yourself in the image below.
wegotthiscovered.com
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye’s Deleted Ending Scene, Teases Her MCU Future
The actress behind Okoye shares key deleted scene in the Black Panther sequel.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV Spot Confirms Disney+ Release, Companion Podcast Announced
A new Marvel TV spot confirms Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a Disney+ release date of February 1, 2023; in addition, it's been announced that Black Panther 2 will be offered in IMAX enhanced format for Disney+ streaming and that a companion podcast, "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast", is being released. The Wakanda Forever podcast runs six episodes and takes fans inside the process and journey of making this milestone sequel, in the shadows of both the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
WLWT 5
Here's a look at the movies coming to theaters in January
If you want to start the new year off with a trip to the movies, you'll have plenty of options to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for a thriller or a heartfelt story, here's a look at what's coming to the big screen in January. Jan. 6. "M3GAN"
TechRadar
The best HBO Max family movies: the best films for all ages
Are you looking for the best HBO Max family movies? If you are, we've got a really handy guide for you. HBO Max is best known for its prestige drama, with iconic shows like House Of The Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, and The White Lotus among its sizable TV contingent. However, it also has a meaty catalog of movies, with numerous family-friendly flicks to watch alongside your kids.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
ComicBook
Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video
Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
ComicBook
Why Wednesday Season 2 Won't Leave Netflix For Another Streaming Service
Wednesday has cemented itself as one of the most-popular Netflix originals of all time, delivering a macabre take on the lore of The Addams Family. Even amid impressive streaming numbers, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation about whether or not the series will get a second season — and it looks like one aspect of that possibility has been clarified. According to a recent report from IndieWire, a second season of Wednesday would not move from Netflix to Prime Video, despite rumors earlier in the week suggesting. as much following the landmark deal between Amazon and MGM.
