PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders handle Cold Springs 66-23 in battle of unbeatens, Raiders pull away to top Eagles 57-36

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Cold Springs made the trip to D.E. Ryan Gymnasium for a pair of varsity matchups with the Raiders and Lady Raiders Tuesday night and both home squads were able to successfully defend their home court. In the girls’ game, the top-ranked, undefeated 4A Lady Raiders squared off against the top-ranked, undefeated 2A Lady Eagles and Good Hope put together an impressive performance on its way to a 66-23 win over Cold Springs. In the boys’ game, the Eagles and Raiders battles it out for a tight first half but Good Hope was able to pull away in the second half to collect a 57-36 win.

Good Hope 66 – Cold Springs 23 (Varsity Girls)

A Rudi Derrick basket and a pair of Maci Brown free throws tied things up at early in the opening period, but it wasn’t before long for the Lady Raiders took control. Bailey Keef laid one it to put Good Hope on top 10-5 later in the first and Bailey Tetro drilled a three-pointer to make it 13-5. Brown scored to stop the run and trim the lead to 15-7 at one point but baskets by Lexi Collins and Bailey Tetro stretched the lead to 19-7 going into the second quarter.

Bailey Tetro knocked down another three to start the second and add to the Good Hope lead and a basket from Jolee McHan a couple possessions later made it a 25-7 game. Ella Bruer buried a three-pointer on the other end for the Lady Eagles to cut into the lead, but Bailey Tetro and Derrick responded with threes of their own to make it a 32-10 game with two minutes remaining in the first half. Charly Johnson and Derrick each scored again to add to the Raider lead before the break and Good Hope went into the locker room leading Cold Springs 40-10 at halftime.

The Lady Raiders continued to pull away in the third quarter, taking a 45-14 lead on an Ivey Maddox layup midway through the period. Baskets by Johnson and Derrick made it a 49-14 game and thanks in large part to eight more points from Bailey Tetro, Good Hope was able to extend that lead to 59-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Collins knocked down another three-pointer for the Lady Raiders to stretch the lead to 44 at one point and with the clock running throughout the final frame, Good Hope extended its winning streak to 19 games with a 66-23 win over Cold Springs.

Bailey Tetro led the Lady Raiders with 26 points in the win. Derrick finished with 10, Maddox added nine and Collins posted seven. Taylor led Cold Springs with five points in the loss and Brown, Kenady Graves and Abby Livingston each finished with four.

Good Hope 57 – Cold Springs 36 (Varsity Boys)

Points were tough to come by early in this one, but a pair of Colton Lindsey baskets and a bucket from Weston Hancock gave Good Hope an early, 6-0 lead. An Ace Stricklin three-pointer kept the Raiders in front 9-5 later in the first and Tyler Cone laid one in just before the end of the period to make it an 11-7 game going into the second quarter.

Back to back scores by Nic Fallin tied things up at 11 with five minutes remaining in the opening half but Lindsey answered with a three on the other end to put Good Hope back in front 14-11. Free throws by Bell and Jacob Haynes stretched the lead to 18-11 and Haynes added a three-pointer to make it a 20-13 game with less than two minutes to play in the period. Lindsey and Haynes each scored to give the Raiders a 10-point lead, but John Mark Smith drilled a three at the buzzer to trim the lead to 25-18 at the halftime break.

Good Hope was able to create some separation in the third quarter, pulling ahead 33-21 on a Hancock basket midway through the period before Dakota Overton nailed back to back three-pointers to make it a 39-21 game. Cold Springs was able to cut the lead down to 16 at one point but Hancock and K’mal Bell each scored in the final minute of the third to give the Raiders a 47-29 advantage going into the fourth.

Fallin buried a three to start the fourth quarter and cut into the Good Hope lead but Lindsey converted an and-one play on the other end to get those points back and keep the Raiders ahead 50-32. Hancock and Seth Ingram traded baskets to make it a 53-34 game with five minutes to play but Overton drained another three later in the fourth to build the lead back up to 57-34 with less than two minutes remaining. Fallin added one more basket for the Eagles but that was all the scoring they could come up with and Good Hope held on to defeat Cold Springs 57-36.

Lindsey led the way for the Raiders with 15 points in the win, followed by Bell and Overton with nine and Hancock with eight. Fallin led all scorers with 17 points in the loss.

