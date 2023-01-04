Obituary: Betty Ruth Cooke

A memorial service for Rodney Dale Stevens, 71, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at New Freedom Baptist Church. Rev. David McGowan will officiate the service.
Rodney Dale Stevens, formerly of Waukegan, IL., was born Oct. 22,1951 to Robert Lee & Dorothy Cartwright Stevens. Mr. Stevens passed from this life on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. Rod loved all his kids and his dog, “Boss.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee & Dorothy Cartwright Stevens; and a sister-in-law, Madeline Stevens.
Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Sander Stevens; 3 sons, Mike Stevens, John (Kelly) Stevens, Dustin Hoggard; a daughter, Amy Cason; brother, Bobby Lee Stevens; sister, Jackie (Martin) Becerra; grandchildren, Nathaniel Cason, Erin Grace Cason, Joseph Cason, Peyton Cason, Issac Cason, Hayden Cason, Alyssa Cason, Adam, Haggard, Brandon Stevens, Grayson Stevens and Scarlet Stevens; and a host for family and friends.
