ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Mavs Land Jazz’s Mike Conley In Bold Trade Scenario

The NBA’s trade market is an economy. It can be uncomfortable to frame it in those terms. Players are not commodities – they’re human beings. At the same time, workers are commodities in any economy. Let’s avoid that rabbit hole. Players have trade value. Sometimes, it’s hard to gauge exactly how much.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy