Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron had no problem with Mitchell breaking his Cavaliers scoring record
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: From $2 Million As A Rookie To $470 Million In Career NBA Salaries
Stephen Curry will earn over $500 million in his NBA career and he could become the highest-paid player of all time.
A 2023 NBA reset: 5 bold predictions, starring Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and a loaded MVP race
The calendar has turned to 2023, and the NBA schedule is nearing its midpoint. High time to predict the season's stretch run, starring Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and the most loaded MVP race in league history. Who will win the NBA championship?. In the Western Conference, the difference between a...
James, Durant lead early in NBA All-Star starter voting
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets may be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch
Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell's 71-Piece Earns Rave Review From LeBron James
The former Cleveland champ shouted out the current Cavs star.
Lakers: Watch LeBron James Throw Down Highlight Reel Slam in Charlotte
He's still doing it in Year 20.
Raptors Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
If you haven’t noticed, NBA superstar Luka Doncic is pretty good at basketball. Frankly, he’s unbelievable. Doncic dropping 50 points in a game hardly even qualifies as news anymore. It’s about as common as the flu in 2023. Lately, his Mavericks have been reaping the benefit of...
Warriors Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
In today’s NBA, most big trades don’t look like they used to. Before, a star player usually would get traded for another star player. Teams were less inclined to undertake long-term rebuilding projects. It was seen as more viable to pivot than altogether destroy and rebuild. Today, that’s...
Mavs Land Jazz’s Mike Conley In Bold Trade Scenario
The NBA’s trade market is an economy. It can be uncomfortable to frame it in those terms. Players are not commodities – they’re human beings. At the same time, workers are commodities in any economy. Let’s avoid that rabbit hole. Players have trade value. Sometimes, it’s hard to gauge exactly how much.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Nick Van Exel Dishes 23 Assists In Win Over Grizzlies
Although Los Angeles Lakers fans are used to winning championships in every era, many will also admit that they really enjoyed the young, mid-90s teams. Led by Nick Van Exel, Eddie Jones, and Cedric Ceballos before eventually adding Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, those teams were very exciting. In...
The First NBA All-Star Game: Ed Macauley Leads The East To Victory In 1951
Ed Macauley leads the East to a 111-94 victory over the West in the first NBA All-Star Game in 1951.
Knicks Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
It’s been said that you shouldn’t let great be the enemy of good. Is that true in the NBA — a league that is built on title contention or bust?. Whether that’s accurate is a bit subjective. There’s no shame in striving for greatness. At the same time, if you’ve got something good, there’s no shame in deciding that it’s good enough.
European Players Will Dominate The NBA: American Stars Will Have To Wait For The MVP Award Again
Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo won the last four MVP Awards. It is just a matter of time before Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid win the award. At this moment, American stars are not at the same level as Europeans.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Has The 3rd Best Regular Season Game Score Of All Time, Behind Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, many doubted the organization's decision and didn't expect Mitchell to have a lot of success with the Cavs. But just a couple of months after his blockbuster trade to the team, Mitchell has created history. In the Cavaliers' most recent game against...
Suns Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
If you follow NBA rumors closely, you’re already familiar with the big names on the trade market. This happens every year. A player is widely known to be available long before they’re traded. It can happen for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes, the player publicly requests a trade....
Cavs Land Kings’ Harrison Barnes In Bold Trade Scenario
Everybody needs to be in the right situation to succeed. Let’s say you’re a brilliant painter. You don’t want a gig painting houses. You’re an artist, and you deserve better. NBA players need to land in the right situations too. Unless you’re talking about a superstar,...
Heat Land Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell In Bold Trade Scenario
The game of basketball is an ever-evolving thing. Some don’t like it. That’s fine. Purists will always find a way to complain, yet, things will always change anyway. The NBA is no exception. In particular, the responsibilities of point guards have changed dramatically. Now, we see a wider...
The NBA's Most Loyal Players Right Now: Udonis Haslem And Stephen Curry Have Proved Their Loyalty
Udonis Haslem and Stephen Curry are the two longest-tenured players in the NBA with 20 and 14 seasons each.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0