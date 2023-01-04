Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
"I was in the bathroom" — When Tyronn Lue got mad at Derrick Rose for taking a mid-game bathroom break
Derrick Rose discovered that hydrating well is key to avoiding severe injuries.
"I guarded him a lot. I know what that looked like" - Tim Legler on why Michael Jordan is the GOAT and there's nothing to debate about
Legler thinks that if it wasn't for MJ's hiatus in the 90s, he would've won a championship every year
On-air tension between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless continues (video)
Shannon Sharpe has returned to his on-air day job on FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” but the apparent ongoing tension between the sports debate show’s stars isn’t dissipating any. Sharpe returned to the show on Jan. 4 after not showing up on Jan. 3. He opened the show with a monologue to explain his absence, and to shut down any speculation.
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
Michael Jordan Said He Would Have Never Returned To Basketball In 1995 If The Baseball Strike Hadn't Happened
Michael Jordan retired for the first time in 1993 to play baseball. He would eventually return to the NBA and win more championships but he once said he wouldn't have come back if not for a strike.
"His body is not built to play this game" - Eddie Johnson is concerned with Zion Williamson's long term health after another injury
Eddie Johnson thinks Zion Williamson's body can't withstand his explosive game.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
"I got so caught up in what he'd said that I forgot about guarding him" - When P.J. Brown lost focus because of what Michael Jordan told him
A few words from the GOAT were all it took to make a solid defender like P.J. distracted in the middle of a game
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA insider says teams are scared of the LA Clippers.
James, Durant lead early in NBA All-Star starter voting
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets may be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch
Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: From $2 Million As A Rookie To $470 Million In Career NBA Salaries
Stephen Curry will earn over $500 million in his NBA career and he could become the highest-paid player of all time.
Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’
Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
"I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of greatness" - Donovan Mitchell reacts to joining exclusive 70-point club
Donovan Mitchell played his way into the record books against the Chicago Bulls, and was humbled by the records he is now a part of.
The First NBA All-Star Game: Ed Macauley Leads The East To Victory In 1951
Ed Macauley leads the East to a 111-94 victory over the West in the first NBA All-Star Game in 1951.
Raptors Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
If you haven’t noticed, NBA superstar Luka Doncic is pretty good at basketball. Frankly, he’s unbelievable. Doncic dropping 50 points in a game hardly even qualifies as news anymore. It’s about as common as the flu in 2023. Lately, his Mavericks have been reaping the benefit of...
“You can ask my wife, Ernestine, Friday nights, or date nights, I don't miss LeBron” - Skip Bayless finally reveals he’s a LeBron James fan
Skip Bayless recently revealed he has watched every single LeBron James game since the Los Angeles Lakers star debuted in 2003
