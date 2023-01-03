Missing three starters—Fardaws Aimaq, Daniel Batcho, Pop Issacs—and another rotation player (KJ Allen), it would have taken a miracle for Texas Tech to beat Oklahoma tonight, but it very nearly happened. So, full credit to the Red Raiders for almost pulling off the highly unlikely if not the impossible. Nevertheless, Texas Tech is now 0-3 in Big XII play with road games at Iowa State and Texas looming. What’s more, Mark Adams intimated that all four of those players will likely sit the game in Ames.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO