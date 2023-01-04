The Orioles jumped on the Coyotes for an 11-4 advantage in the first quarter, and outscored Reed City, 7-1 in the second to build an 18-5 halftime lead. “I was really pleased with our ability to disrupt,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “Our guards were relentless with pressure all night, and made it hard for Reed City to get into their stuff. Offensively, we missed a bunch of shots that we normally make, especially in transition.”

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO