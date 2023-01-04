ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Comments / 0

Related
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington defense holds down Reed City

The Orioles jumped on the Coyotes for an 11-4 advantage in the first quarter, and outscored Reed City, 7-1 in the second to build an 18-5 halftime lead. “I was really pleased with our ability to disrupt,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “Our guards were relentless with pressure all night, and made it hard for Reed City to get into their stuff. Offensively, we missed a bunch of shots that we normally make, especially in transition.”
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

McDonald scores 20 in Fremont win over Tri-County

The Fremont boys basketball team opened the calendar year with a 68-41 victory over Howard City Tri-County on Tuesday night. It was Fremont’s second straight victory. The tone was set early with an energetic first quarter on the part of the Packers. Though the energy faded somewhat over the course of the game, the Packers remained in control.
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague wrestlers get wins over North Muskegon, Oakridge

MONTAGUE — The Montague wrestling team dominated a home tri-meet on Wednesday. The Wildcats cruised past North Muskegon, 76-6, and Oakridge, 62-15. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Aydan Everett, Joe Winkleman and Ava Pelton posted 2-0 records. Natalie Bassett, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Tyler Risch, Connor...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Pentwater falls to Algoma Christian in boys hoops

KENT CITY — Pentwater faced Algoma Christian in a non-conference boys basketball matchup at Kent City Tuesday night and dropped a 55-24 decision to the Knights. The Falcons were missing their point guard, which created a problem with their composure on offense as well as their offensive sets. Pentwater...
PENTWATER, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bowers scores career-high 34 points in Kent City win over Fowler

Lexie Bowers scored a career-high 34 points and topped 1,000 for her career and led Kent City past Fowler, 66-52, in girls’ basketball Tuesday night. The game was played at Aquinas College. Bowers connected on 6-of-13 from beyond the 3-point arc, pulled down nine rebounds, had three blocks and...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon wrestlers split at OK Conference quad meet

The Muskegon wrestling team went 1-1 in an OK Conference-Blue and Green quad meet on Wednesday evening. The Big Reds edged out Unity Christian, 39-33, and fell to host Holland, 61-13. Ke’Yuan Bradford, Tobias Melton and Nyzirre Wynn were undefeated at 2-0. TyJuan Keys, Seth Harris and Malik Thompson...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jeffries, Zoulek lead Jayhawks over Southwestern Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College women’s basketball team won its rematch against Southwestern Michigan College on Wednesday. The Jayhawks got the win over the Roadrunners, 61-44. “This was an important game for us tonight,” said MCC coach Jason Cooper. “We lost earlier this season against them and tonight this was...
MUSKEGON, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mt. Pleasant woman hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Mt. Pleasant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Monday, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched at 1:40 p.m. to an area near the intersection of 100th Avenue and...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31

UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy