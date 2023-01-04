Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington defense holds down Reed City
The Orioles jumped on the Coyotes for an 11-4 advantage in the first quarter, and outscored Reed City, 7-1 in the second to build an 18-5 halftime lead. “I was really pleased with our ability to disrupt,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “Our guards were relentless with pressure all night, and made it hard for Reed City to get into their stuff. Offensively, we missed a bunch of shots that we normally make, especially in transition.”
localsportsjournal.com
McDonald scores 20 in Fremont win over Tri-County
The Fremont boys basketball team opened the calendar year with a 68-41 victory over Howard City Tri-County on Tuesday night. It was Fremont’s second straight victory. The tone was set early with an energetic first quarter on the part of the Packers. Though the energy faded somewhat over the course of the game, the Packers remained in control.
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers get wins over North Muskegon, Oakridge
MONTAGUE — The Montague wrestling team dominated a home tri-meet on Wednesday. The Wildcats cruised past North Muskegon, 76-6, and Oakridge, 62-15. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Aydan Everett, Joe Winkleman and Ava Pelton posted 2-0 records. Natalie Bassett, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Tyler Risch, Connor...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater falls to Algoma Christian in boys hoops
KENT CITY — Pentwater faced Algoma Christian in a non-conference boys basketball matchup at Kent City Tuesday night and dropped a 55-24 decision to the Knights. The Falcons were missing their point guard, which created a problem with their composure on offense as well as their offensive sets. Pentwater...
Lake City Hands Morley Stanwood its First Loss in Girls Hoops
STANWOOD – The Lake City Trojans handed Morley Stanwood its first loss with a 58-43 victory on Tuesday night. Mackenzie Bisballe led the Trojans with 20 points. Alie Bisballe nearly had a triple double for the Trojans, finishing with 15 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists. The Trojans improve...
localsportsjournal.com
Bowers scores career-high 34 points in Kent City win over Fowler
Lexie Bowers scored a career-high 34 points and topped 1,000 for her career and led Kent City past Fowler, 66-52, in girls’ basketball Tuesday night. The game was played at Aquinas College. Bowers connected on 6-of-13 from beyond the 3-point arc, pulled down nine rebounds, had three blocks and...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon wrestlers split at OK Conference quad meet
The Muskegon wrestling team went 1-1 in an OK Conference-Blue and Green quad meet on Wednesday evening. The Big Reds edged out Unity Christian, 39-33, and fell to host Holland, 61-13. Ke’Yuan Bradford, Tobias Melton and Nyzirre Wynn were undefeated at 2-0. TyJuan Keys, Seth Harris and Malik Thompson...
localsportsjournal.com
Jeffries, Zoulek lead Jayhawks over Southwestern Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College women’s basketball team won its rematch against Southwestern Michigan College on Wednesday. The Jayhawks got the win over the Roadrunners, 61-44. “This was an important game for us tonight,” said MCC coach Jason Cooper. “We lost earlier this season against them and tonight this was...
Two Michigan cities among snowiest in U.S. over last 30 years, Old Farmer’s Almanac says
Michigan residents are no strangers to snow since it routinely blankets the state for several months of the year. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Rockford H.S. Marching Band Dissed By NBC During Rose Bowl Parade
It has been a rough road to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the marching band from Rockford High School. And to top it all off, just as they appeared on the screen during the broadcast of the parade -- NBC cut to a commercial!. Getting the Invite to the...
'Guardian angels' comfort family of 4 on roadside after head-on crash in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In the early hours of New Years Day, a young family survived a horrific accident along the lakeshore. "For something that went so fast, looking back, it felt like it lasted forever," said Nate Ayers. Days later, Nate and his wife, Kathleen, searched for a couple...
Man falls through ice on Sand Lake, rescued
A man is in the hospital after he was rescued when he fell through the ice on Sand Lake while ice fishing Saturday morning.
UpNorthLive.com
Mt. Pleasant woman hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Mt. Pleasant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Monday, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched at 1:40 p.m. to an area near the intersection of 100th Avenue and...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31
UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
Comments / 0