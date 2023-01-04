ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training

The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach

More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
QUEENS, NY
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
HOME, PA
NESN

Yankees Hire Famed Executive To Advise GM Brian Cashman

The New York Yankees have had one of Major League Baseball’s busiest offseason’s, and they’re not quite done making moves in pursuit of their 28th ring. The Yankees on Tuesday announced they have appointed Brian Sabean as executive advisor to general manager Brian Cashman. Sabean, 66, has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians Sign Touki Toussaint, Cam Gallagher To Minor League Deals

The Guardians announced Wednesday that they’ve signed right-hander Touki Toussaint, catcher Cam Gallagher and righty Michael Kelly to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training. Cleveland also confirmed its previously reported signing of outfielder Roman Quinn. Toussaint, 26, is the most recognizable and most experienced name...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Marlins Inquired About New York Mets 3B Eduardo Escobar

As we continue to await the outcome of the Mets' deal with Carlos Correa, New York could potentially trade their current third baseman if the deal goes through. According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Marlins inquired about Eduardo Escobar earlier in the offseason. However, with the Correa deal in...
MIAMI, FL
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: I Love New York

Carlos Correa’s deal with the Mets is expected to look “drastically” different than the originally reported 12-year deal according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Carlos Correa posted a picture on his Instagram story Tuesday with his son wearing a “I Love NY” shirt. Do with that information what you will.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays Claim Junior Fernández From Yankees

The Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Junior Fernández off waivers from the Yankees, according to announcements from both clubs. Fernandez had been designated for assignment last month. Fernandez, 26 in March, has spent most of his career as a Cardinal thus far, making his major league debut with them...
wtaj.com

Yankees Hire Former Mets GM Omar Minaya for Front-Office Staff

Minaya was the general manager for the Mets from 2005 to ’10. View the original article to see embedded media. In the midst of a big offseason that’s seen the team re-sign reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and add ace pitcher Carlos Rodón, the Yankees made another move on Thursday—this time to bolster their front office.
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians, Roman Quinn Agree To Minor League Deal

The Guardians are in agreement on a minor league deal with fleet-footed outfielder Roman Quinn, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). The Roc Nation Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training with his new organization. Quinn, 29, was considered one of the Phillies’ top farmhands for...
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Agree To Minor League Deal With Tony Wolters

The Twins and free-agent catcher Tony Wolters are in agreement on a minor league contract, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Wolters, a client of the VC Sports Group, will presumably receive an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Wolters, 30, was the Rockies’ primary catcher for several...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Halos Add Catcher, Two Relievers on Minor League Deals

The Angels continued their busy offseason in the minor leagues, adding three players to their Triple-A squad. Catcher Jose Godoy, left-handed pitcher Cam Vieaux and right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes were all added on minor league pacts, and will look to make contributions to the team throughout the season. Godoy has...

